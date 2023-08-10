About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DAB micro system

Specs

Reviews

Support

DAB micro system

FA164DAB

DAB micro system

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output (W)

160

Power Output (W)

80 X 2

Function Selector

CD/DVD, Tuner, DAB, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone

USB Media Host

Yes

iPod® Ready

Yes

XDSS Plus

XDSS: Yes, MP3 Optimizer: Yes

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

EQ Master

User Mode: No, Yes, Pop: Yes, Classic: Yes, Rock: Yes, Jazz: Yes, On stage: No, Auto EQ: No, Natural: No

INTERFACE

USB Recording

Yes

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

AM/FM Tuner

Yes

Preset

50 (Random)

SOUND

Scart

Yes

Headphone Jack (3.5φ)

Yes

Portable In Jack (3.5φ)

Yes

Optical In/Out

Yes

Composite

Yes

Component

Yes

MP3P Battery Charging by USB

Yes

RADIO

Main (W x H x D) mm

175 x 269 x 290

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

132 x 320 x 300

Main (Kg)

3.2

Front Speaker (Kg)

4.5

POWER

Power Consumption (W)

60

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 