About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ND8520 Speaker dock with Airplay The elegant iconic design delivers outstanding sound from your iPod

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ND8520 Speaker dock with Airplay The elegant iconic design delivers outstanding sound from your iPod

ND8520

LG ND8520 Speaker dock with Airplay The elegant iconic design delivers outstanding sound from your iPod

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output (W)

80

Power Output (W)

20W X 2

Function Selector

Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Airplay(WPS)

INTERFACE

Audio Input

Portable In

Speaker Out

Front Left/Right

Radio Antenna

FM Antenna

Direct Docking Type

iPod / iPhone /iPad

FEATURE

Time Sync

Yes

Clock/Alarm/Snooze

Yes

Random Play

Yes

Repeat 1/All

Yes

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

SOUND

EQ Setting

Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz

Mute

Yes

RADIO

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range

FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)

Station Preset

10 (Random)

Station Memory/Clear

Yes

POWER

Power

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes (75ohm)

Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

iPad Backrest (Detachable)

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 