About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MUSIC flow H7 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

MUSIC flow H7 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Speaker

NP8740

MUSIC flow H7 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Speaker

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

370 x 232 x 110

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

4.1

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.0 CH

Total Power Output

70W

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Ethernet

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Multiroom Solution (DLNA)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

Portable-in

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Sampling

Yes

Party Mode

One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker

EQ

Standard (default), Music

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(NP8740)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 