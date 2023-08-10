About Cookies on This Site

LAP340

4.1ch 120 watts SoundPlate™

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

700 x 35 x 320 mm

Stand or Foot (H / mm)

3.75 mm

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

3.6 Kg

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

819 x 92 x 373 mm

Gross Weight (Kg)

4.84 Kg

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1CH

Total Power Output

120W

└ Front

20W x 2

└ Surround

20W x 2

└ Subwoofer

20W x 2

Audio DAC

192kHz / 24Bit

INPUT & OUTPUT

Portable In (3.5Ø)

No

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 3.0

Optical

In x 1

USB

No

HDMI

No Output / No Input

AUDIO SOUND MODE

3D Surround Processor

Cinema

Natural EQ

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS 2.0

Yes

SPEAKER

Front SPL

80dB

└ Front Speaker Unit

25x72 Track ND

└ Front Detachable Grill

No

└ Front Impedance

8 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

No

Surround SPL

80dB

└ Surround Speaker Unit

25x72 Track ND

└ Surround Detachable Grill

No

└ Surround Impedance

8 Ω

└ Surround Magnetic Shielding

No

Subwoofer SPL

80dB

└ Subwoofer Unit

4.3"

└ Subwoofer Detachable Grill

No

└ Subwoofer Impedance

4 Ω

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

No

POWER

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption

25W

Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LAP340)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

