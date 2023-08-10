We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1ch 120 watts SoundPlate™
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
700 x 35 x 320 mm
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
-
3.75 mm
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
3.6 Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
819 x 92 x 373 mm
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
4.84 Kg
-
Channel
-
4.1CH
-
Total Power Output
-
120W
-
└ Front
-
20W x 2
-
└ Surround
-
20W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
-
20W x 2
-
Audio DAC
-
192kHz / 24Bit
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
No
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 3.0
-
Optical
-
In x 1
-
USB
-
No
-
HDMI
-
No Output / No Input
-
3D Surround Processor
-
Cinema
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
-
Yes
-
Front SPL
-
80dB
-
└ Front Speaker Unit
-
25x72 Track ND
-
└ Front Detachable Grill
-
No
-
└ Front Impedance
-
8 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
-
No
-
Surround SPL
-
80dB
-
└ Surround Speaker Unit
-
25x72 Track ND
-
└ Surround Detachable Grill
-
No
-
└ Surround Impedance
-
8 Ω
-
└ Surround Magnetic Shielding
-
No
-
Subwoofer SPL
-
80dB
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
-
4.3"
-
└ Subwoofer Detachable Grill
-
No
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
-
4 Ω
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
-
No
-
Type
-
SMPS
-
Power Consumption
-
25W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
