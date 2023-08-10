About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

NB2540

2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

882 x 65 x 88

Stand or Foot (H / mm)

3

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

155 x 300 x 250

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.8

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

2.9

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1 CH

Total Power Output

120 W

└ Front

25W x 2

└ Subwoofer

70W (Wired)

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Input

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 3.0

CONVENIENCE

Automatic Power On / Off

Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Sound Sync

Bluetooh (LG TV) / Optical

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Mute

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Sound Effect (Toggle)

Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural)

Loudness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS 2.0

Yes

POWER

Type

SMPS

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 