The Elegant 2.1ch 310 watts NB4530A Wireless Soundbar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
1038 x 35.4 x 75 mm
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
-
221 x 351.5 x 281 mm
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
13.70 Kg
-
Channel
-
2.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
-
310 W
-
└ Front
-
80 W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
-
150 W (Wireless)
-
Front - Display
-
LCD (White)
-
└ Dimmer
-
Yes
-
└ Key LED Colour
-
Red
-
Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
1
-
└ Optical
-
Out x 1
-
└ HDMI
-
1 Output (A Type) / 1 Input (A Type)
-
└ USB (Rear Panel)
-
1
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
By Pass
-
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
-
Yes
-
GAME EQ
-
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
-
Yes
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
Loudness
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
└ ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Type
-
SMPS ADAPTER (25V / 2A)
-
Power Consumption
-
DC 25 V / 2 A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Front SPL
-
80 dB/w.m
-
└ Front System
-
2 Way 3 SPK / Sealing Type
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
-
13 mm Balance Dome
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
-
25 x 70mm Track
-
└ Front Impedance
-
4 Ω
-
Subwoofer SPL
-
85dB
-
└ Subwoofer System
-
Bass Reflex
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
-
7.0 inch
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
-
4 Ω
