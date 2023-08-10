We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SH8 420W 4.1CH. Soundbar
All Spec
-
Channel
-
4.1Ch
-
Power Output (all)
-
420W
-
Power Output (unit)
-
Front:70W, Surround:40W
-
Power Output (sub)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption Unit (On)
-
30W
-
Power Consumption Sub (On)
-
33W
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
-
0.5W ↓
-
Type/Spec of Subwoofer
-
Wireless / Base Reflex
-
Number of Speaker Drivers
-
x4 woofers, x2 Tweeters
-
Driver Type
-
Ferrite
-
Pre-set Sound Modes
-
ASC
-
Surround Sound Modes
-
Cinema mode
-
Wireless Sound Connection
-
LG Sound Sync™
-
Wireless Sound Compatibility
-
LG only
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in
-
Network (Ethernet)
-
Yes
-
Network Share
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth™
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Bluetooth Power On
-
Yes (Network Stanby mode only)
-
Multi-room
-
Yes
-
Multi-room App
-
LG MUISCflow Player app - iOS/Android
-
Mesh Network
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1(SVC Only)
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical Cable
-
1
-
Portable In
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Ogg Vorbis
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
-
yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Flac Lossless
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Equaliser
-
Yes
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
1200 x 53 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
-
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
1266 x 373 x 223
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
3.52
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
-
4.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
11.28
-
Box Contents
-
remote, batteries, wall mount, optical cable, simple manual, warranty card
-
Positioning Option
-
Flat, Wall Mount
-
Colour
-
Silver
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
