About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SH8 420W 4.1CH. Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SH8 420W 4.1CH. Soundbar

SH8

LG SH8 420W 4.1CH. Soundbar

420W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH8
Print

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Channel

4.1Ch

Power Output (all)

420W

Power Output (unit)

Front:70W, Surround:40W

Power Output (sub)

200W

Power Consumption Unit (On)

30W

Power Consumption Sub (On)

33W

Power Consumption (Standby)

0.5W ↓

Type/Spec of Subwoofer

Wireless / Base Reflex

Number of Speaker Drivers

x4 woofers, x2 Tweeters

Driver Type

Ferrite

Pre-set Sound Modes

ASC

Surround Sound Modes

Cinema mode

Wireless Sound Connection

LG Sound Sync™

Wireless Sound Compatibility

LG only

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Network (Ethernet)

Yes

Network Share

Yes

Bluetooth™

Bluetooth 4.0

Bluetooth Power On

Yes (Network Stanby mode only)

Multi-room

Yes

Multi-room App

LG MUISCflow Player app - iOS/Android

Mesh Network

Yes

USB

1(SVC Only)

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical Cable

1

Portable In

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Ogg Vorbis

Yes

AIFF

yes

AAC (MPEG4)

yes

AAC+

Yes

Flac Lossless

Yes

WAV

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital

Yes

SBC

Yes

Equaliser

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

1200 x 53 x 85

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

171 x 320 x 252

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1266 x 373 x 223

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

3.52

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

4.3

Gross Weight (Kg)

11.28

Box Contents

remote, batteries, wall mount, optical cable, simple manual, warranty card

Positioning Option

Flat, Wall Mount

Colour

Silver

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SH8)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 