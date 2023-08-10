About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go PJ9

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Go PJ9

PJ9

LG XBOOM Go PJ9

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

211 x 109.5 x 211

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

Gift box :343x133x239
Shipping box:683x264x358

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

0.48

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

2.16

Gross Weight (Kg)

Gift box : 3.68; Shipping box : 19.49

Container Quantity - 20ft

1920

Container Quantity - 40ft

3840

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

4320

AMPLIFIER

Channel

360˚ Sound

Channel-Built-in Woofer

Yes

Channel-Passive Radiator

Yes

IN/OUT

Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)

Yes

Power-microUSB 5 pin (Female)

Yes

Power-AC Adaptor jack

Yes

Power out-USB (male)

1

AUDIO SOUND MODE

EQ-Bass Boost Mode (Default)

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Battery Capacity

3.7V 1500mAh

Battery Charging Time

3

Battery Life

10hrs

POWER

Power Requirement-SMPS/Adapter

5V 1.2A↑

Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)

32W

Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function on)

0.5W↓

Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)

0.5W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

SBC

Yes

SMART UX

Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint

Yes

Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play

Yes

Levitation()

Yes

Wireless Charging()

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Button-Power

Yes

Button-Up/Down

Yes

Button-Bluetooth

Yes

Button-Play/Pause

Yes

Button-Volume +

Yes

Button-Volume -

Yes

Button-Dual Play

Yes

Lighting-Mood/Lighting LED

Yes(solid)

Water/Splashproof

Yes(IPX7)

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Built-in Demo Music ()

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual-Simple manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

Strap

Hook Only (No Leather Strap)

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 