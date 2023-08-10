About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to Buy

LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK Speaker

XG5QBK

LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK Speaker

Front 30 degree view
LG XBOOM Go XG5 is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

Play, Light and Boost.

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go.

Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.

New Track-Type Woofer Delivers Powerful Sound

Enjoy your favorite tracks with a track-type woofer. It produces a stunningly loud sound.

Music Comes to Life with the Sound of 20W

With powerful 20W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time, from meditation to partying with friends.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.
Sound Boost

Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound

One press of Sound Boost and you can widen the sound field and enjoy your music loudly.

Give Color to Every Music

With an expanded selection of 16 million colors, you can play every song alongside every color of the rainbow for an enriched music experience.

Woman strikes a pose in vivid lighting.

Sync Your Mood with Light Studio

Every moment has a color, sound. Experience the lighting and music that suits your mood of the day on the XBOOM App.

LG XBOOM Go XG5 with purple lighting is placed on the floor. On top of the speaker it shows three modes of Light studio; ambient, nature, and party.

Customize Your Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own lighting.

On the left, My style UI is shown. On the right side, LG XBOOM Go XG7 with blue lighting is placed on the floor.

College. From left, close up view of LG XBOOM Go XG5. Next, an image of people enjoying the music. On the right from top to bottom: close-up view of the speaker with pink lighting and two glasses of drink.
College. From left, close up view of LG XBOOM Go XG5. Next, an image of a man doing yoga, on top of the matt LG XBOOM Go XG5 is placed. On the right from top to bottom: close-up view of the speaker with pink lighting. The speaker with orange lighting and a lemonade are placed on the poolside.

Just Enjoy Music Anytime, Anywhere

IP67

Loves Outdoor Adventures

LG XBOOM Go is ready to crank the outdoors. With IP67, it can withstand water and dust so you never have to worry about keeping the music going.

Two LG XBOOM Go XG7 are placed in infinite space. One shows that it's waterproof and the other is dust-proof.

*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.

*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

The speaker is placed on a beach towel. In front of the speaker, it shows sunset beach to illustrate that this speaker can be played up to 18 hours.

18hrs battery

Keeps Music Powered Up to 18 Hours

Your music will keep going from morning to evening with LG XBOOM Go XG5’s 18-hour battery.

*18-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.

*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. The sound may vary depending on the user's usage environment.

LG XBOOM Go XG7 is placed on the poolside. Three people are talking through the speaker in the pool.

Speaker Phone

Answering Calls Hands-Free

LG XBOOM Go makes sure you get an incoming call while the music plays. It switches so you can chat hands-free.

There's a forest and a river in the image. On the bottom of the image it shows UL, energy star and SGS logos.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG XBOOM Go as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the XBOOM Go body use recycled plastic-- We're taking a more eco-minded approach to portable Bluetooth speaker production.

There is a diagonal view of speaker, showing recycled parts.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Package box of LG XBOOM Go.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

LG XBOOM Go has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

Package box of LG XBOOM Go.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

All Spec

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.7 kg

Gross Weight

1.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

18

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Carton Box

278 x 124 x 128 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch(1Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

1.6" x 3.1" x 1

Passive Radiator

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

