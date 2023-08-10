We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK Speaker
Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go
Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound
Give Color to Every Music
Woman strikes a pose in vivid lighting.
Sync Your Mood with Light Studio
LG XBOOM Go XG5 with purple lighting is placed on the floor. On top of the speaker it shows three modes of Light studio; ambient, nature, and party.
Customize Your Lighting
On the left, My style UI is shown. On the right side, LG XBOOM Go XG7 with blue lighting is placed on the floor.
Just Enjoy Music Anytime, Anywhere
Loves Outdoor Adventures
Two LG XBOOM Go XG7 are placed in infinite space. One shows that it's waterproof and the other is dust-proof.
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*18-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. The sound may vary depending on the user's usage environment.
There's a forest and a river in the image. On the bottom of the image it shows UL, energy star and SGS logos.
Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a diagonal view of speaker, showing recycled parts.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Package box of LG XBOOM Go.
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
LG XBOOM Go has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.
Package box of LG XBOOM Go.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Alt text
All Spec
-
Net Weight
-
0.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
1.4 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
18
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP67
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
222 x 83 x 80 mm
-
Carton Box
-
278 x 124 x 128 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(1Way)
-
Output Power
-
20W
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
Woofer Unit
-
1.6" x 3.1" x 1
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
