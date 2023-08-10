About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20W LG XBOOM CM2540DAB Wireless Audio System with High-Definition sound and Smart Awake Lighting

Specs

Reviews

Support

20W LG XBOOM CM2540DAB Wireless Audio System with High-Definition sound and Smart Awake Lighting

CM2540DAB

20W LG XBOOM CM2540DAB Wireless Audio System with High-Definition sound and Smart Awake Lighting

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

220 x 220 x 148

AMPLIFIER

Total Power Output

20W

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Out

Headphone jack (Φ3.5)

Audio In

USB, Portable In

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Cluster1 EQ

Yes

Normal

Yes

Natural EQ

Yes

Pop

Yes

Classic

Yes

Rock

Yes

Jazz

Yes

Auto EQ

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

MP3 Optimizer

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

50

Memory / Erase

Yes

Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

24W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption at stand by

Under 1W

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 