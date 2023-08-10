We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM3370 200W Hi Fi System
All Spec
-
Sales Region
-
USA/EU
-
System Model Name
-
CM3370-FB
-
System Model Name - Main Set
-
CM3370FB
-
System Model Name - Speaker Total
-
CMS3370
-
System Model Name - Front Speaker
-
CMS3370F
-
Power Output – Front
-
100W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tape
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX In / Out
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - USB Host
-
Yes (Front)
-
Function Selector - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes (Single paring)
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
-
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
-
1/1
-
Timer/Sleep
-
Yes/No
-
Display - Type
-
LED
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Auto EQ
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110 Narrow
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
Under 0.465W
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Preset - Up/Down
-
Yes/Yes
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Disc
-
3
-
Loading Type
-
Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - L/R/Stereo
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/Disc/All
-
Yes/Yes/No
-
Convenience - Program Play (Memory)
-
Yes (20)
-
Convenience - Program Clear
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
-
Yes (CD/MP3)
-
Convenience - Disc Select
-
Disk Skip Key
-
Convenience - USB Recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Mechanism Type
-
Single Mecha
-
Auto Reverse/Stop
-
Auto Stop
-
Play Stop
-
Yes
-
Play Forward
-
Yes
-
Search
-
Forward/Rewind
-
Battery
-
MA3
-
FM Antenna
-
PIG TAIL
-
Instruction Manual - Book
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
-
Speaker Sytem Model Name
-
CMS3370
-
Spreaker - System
-
Front - 2Way
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
1.57"
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
5.25"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
4Ω
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
