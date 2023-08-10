About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM CM3370 200W Hi Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CM3370 200W Hi Fi System

CM3370

LG XBOOM CM3370 200W Hi Fi System

LG CM3370
All Spec

GENERAL

Sales Region

USA/EU

System Model Name

CM3370-FB

System Model Name - Main Set

CM3370FB

System Model Name - Speaker Total

CMS3370

System Model Name - Front Speaker

CMS3370F

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

100W x 2

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/No

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - Tape

Yes

Function Selector - AUX In / Out

Yes/No

Function Selector - USB Host

Yes (Front)

Function Selector - Portable In

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes (Single paring)

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes (Front)

Audio In - Portable In

Yes (Front)

Audio In - AUX IN

Yes (Rear)

Disk Door Lock Key

Yes

Speaker Out - Front L/R

1/1

Timer/Sleep

Yes/No

DISPLAY

Display - Type

LED

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Auto EQ

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

110 Narrow

Power Consumption at Stand By

Under 0.465W

AUDIO CONTROL

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

Ran.50

Preset - Up/Down

Yes/Yes

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

3

Loading Type

Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Convenience - L/R/Stereo

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/Disc/All

Yes/Yes/No

Convenience - Program Play (Memory)

Yes (20)

Convenience - Program Clear

Yes

Convenience - Random Play

Yes (CD/MP3)

Convenience - Disc Select

Disk Skip Key

Convenience - USB Recording

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB

Yes/No

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

CST

Mechanism Type

Single Mecha

Auto Reverse/Stop

Auto Stop

Play Stop

Yes

Play Forward

Yes

Search

Forward/Rewind

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Battery

MA3

FM Antenna

PIG TAIL

Instruction Manual - Book

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

SPEAKER

Speaker Sytem Model Name

CMS3370

Spreaker - System

Front - 2Way

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

1.57"

Speaker - Woofer Unit

5.25"

Spreaker - Impedance

4Ω

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(CM3370)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

