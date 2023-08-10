We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM4320 Mini Audio System with Style. Experience audio quality capable of bringing the world into your home
All Spec
-
Total Output (W)
-
160
-
Power Output (W)
-
80 X 2
-
Function Selector
-
CD, Tuner, AUX In, USB Host
-
Audio Input
-
USB 1(front), USB 2(Front), AUX IN(Rear)
-
Speaker Out
-
Front Left/Right
-
Disk Door Lock Key
-
Yes
-
Random Play
-
CD, MP3
-
Program Play (Memory)
-
Yes(20)
-
Repeat 1/Disc/All
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Program Clear
-
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
EQ Setting
-
User EQ, Cluster1 EQ, By-Pass, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Auto EQ, Natural EQ
-
Loudness
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
MP3 Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
50 (Random)
-
Station Memory/Clear
-
Yes
-
RDS
-
PS, PTY, CT, RT
-
Clock
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
-
Disk Support
-
CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD
-
Power
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By (W)
-
Under 1w
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes (75ohm)
-
Manual
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.