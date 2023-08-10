LG XBOOM LK72B

About Cookies on This Site

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

196 x 239 x 205

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

109 x 140 x 100

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

386 x 281 x 297

Set Weight (kg)

2.4

Gross Weight (Kg)

3.8

Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

840 / 1715 / 1960

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2ch

Total Power Output

40 W

Power Output – Front

10W x 2

Power Output – Sub Woofer

20W

INTERFACE

Display

Yes (5 Digit)

Audio In - USB

Yes (v 2.0, USB Host)

Audio In - SD Card

Yes

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Audio Input

Audio L/R

Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

2ch

Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type

RCA

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Convenience - Test Tone

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes (Rx)

Convenience - Auto Pairing

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Pause

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes

Convenience - Random Play

Yes

POWER

Type

SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

9W

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

85

Main - System

1Way

Main - Woofer Unit

3.25"

Main - Impedance

8ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

83

Subwoofer - System

1Way

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

5.25"

Subwoofer - Impedance

4ohm

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Unit

IR Remote (S17)

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAA x 2

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip-on

