LG XBOOM OM5560 500W Hi Fi System
All Spec
-
Sales Region
-
EU
-
System Model Name
-
OM5560-DB
-
Power Output – Front
-
500W
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Plus
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Host
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio line out
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
-
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
-
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
-
1/No
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - By Pass
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
EQ - Loudness
-
Yes
-
EQ - MP3 Optimizer
-
Yes
-
EQ - Flat
-
Yes
-
EQ - Boost
-
Yes
-
EQ - Treble/Bass
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Cumbia
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Smart DJ
-
Yes
-
Juke box
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
-
270W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
Under 0.5W
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
-
Yes (60)
-
Convenience - Random Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Set Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
FM 75Ω ANT
-
