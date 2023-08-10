We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RL4
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
275 x 530 x 275
-
Set Weight (Kg)
-
9.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
11.15
-
Power Output – Front
-
75W x 2
-
Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)
-
Yes (RCA)
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
-
Yes/No
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
VFD
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ scratch
-
Yes (App only)
-
Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
-
40W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - AAC
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes (Wireless)
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
-
Yes (Dual mode)
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Lock
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Spreaker - SPL
-
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
2Way 4Speaker
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2" Corn tweeter x 2
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
-
5.25" x 2
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.