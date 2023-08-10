About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM RL4

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM RL4

RL4

LG XBOOM RL4

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

275 x 530 x 275

Set Weight (Kg)

9.3

Gross Weight (Kg)

11.15

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

75W x 2

Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)

Yes (RCA)

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)

Yes

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

Yes/No

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

VFD

Display - Demo

Yes

SOUND

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast

Yes

DJ FUNCTIONS

DJ Effect

Yes (App only)

DJ Loop

Yes (App only)

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes (App only)

DJ scratch

Yes (App only)

Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Auto DJ

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Consumption

40W

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Format - AAC

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

Yes/No

Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

Yes (Wireless)

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link

Yes (Dual mode)

Convenience - Bluetooth Lock

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Voice |Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Flexo

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Spreaker - SPL

83dB

Subwoofer - System

2Way 4Speaker

Speaker - Tweeter Unit

2" Corn tweeter x 2

Spreaker - Woofer Unit

5.25" x 2

Spreaker - Impedance

4ohm

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

