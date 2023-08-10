Extra Display Panel Parts Guarantee

LG G1 and Z1 Series OLED TVs (The “Product”)

The Product is covered by this guarantee for a period of forty-eight (48) months, beginning one (1) year after the date you originally purchased the Product.

What Is Covered?

This guarantee relates to the display panel parts of the Product only and is provided in addition to our standard twelve (12) month guarantee (the “Standard Guarantee”) which covers labour and parts for the entire Product. For more information on what the Standard Guarantee covers please follow this link.



If, after reading the instruction book trouble-shooting guide, you believe that there is a technical fault with the Product, you should contact us using the details shown below.

How to Claim

If you have any issues with the Product or wish to make a claim under this guarantee, please contact our Service Division, who will also be pleased to help you. Details are shown below.



LG Electronics U.K. Ltd

Service Division

Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge KT13 0SL

Phone +44-(0)344-847-5454

IE +44-(0)1-686-9454

www.lg.com/uk

Your Personal Data

We shall lawfully process your personal information under the applicable data protection laws of the United Kingdom. Further information on how your personal information is used and processed can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

Terms and Conditions

1. This guarantee is offered by LG Electronics U.K. Ltd (“LG”) of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge KT13 0SL to purchasers of the Product in the United Kingdom. This guarantee does not apply to Products purchased in the Republic of Ireland or any other country outside the United Kingdom. This guarantee does not cover repair or replacement where the Product is located in the Republic of Ireland or any other country outside the United Kingdom.

2. This guarantee only applies if you have purchased the Product as a consumer.

You are a consumer if: a) you are an individual; and b) you have purchased the Product wholly or mainly for your personal use (not for use in connection with your trade, business, craft or profession).

3. This guarantee only applies to the Products, being the LG G1 and Z1 series OLED televisions.

4. This guarantee begins one (1) year after the date you purchased the Product (following the expiry of the Standard Guarantee) and is only valid for the forty-eight (48) months following expiry of the Standard Guarantee (the “Extra Guarantee Period”).

5. This guarantee is only valid when accompanied by the original invoice, sales receipt or where LG has confirmed in writing to you that the guarantee is still valid. If the serial number is defaced, missing or illegible, this guarantee will be null and void. In this case you should contact the retailer from whom you purchased the Product.

6. This guarantee is valid against defective materials and workmanship related to the display panel parts of the Product only. LG’s obligations are limited to the successful repair or, at its discretion, replacement of the Product or defective display panel parts. Labour for the repair or replacement is not included under this guarantee and will be charged to you at the LG Authorised Service Centre’s or an LG Authorised Service Dealer’s then current standard rates.

7. LG invests heavily in its service network to ensure all repairs are completed in a timely and professional manner. For this reason, repairs carried out under this guarantee must be carried out by an LG Authorised Service Centre or an LG Authorised Service Dealer. The cost of any repair carried out by a non-authorised service centre or dealer will not be reimbursed unless preauthorised by LG in writing. In the event of an unauthorised guarantee repair failing, LG will not accept liability for the cost of rectification or any damage caused by such unauthorised repair.

8. There is no need to register your purchase in order to make a claim under this guarantee.

9. The Product is intended for use in the United Kingdom. LG does not, therefore, accept liability for the cost of adaptation from one television broadcast system to another (e.g. from PAL-I to PAL-BG or SECAM). Should you choose to have the Product adapted, this guarantee shall not be valid and LG shall not reimburse you for the work or parts needed for the adaptation, nor for any fault arising from the adaptation.

10. This guarantee does not cover any of the following:

a) Periodic check-ups, maintenance and repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.

b) Cost relating to transport, removal or installation of the Product.

c) Misuse, including failure to use the Product for its normal purposes or incorrect installation.

d) Damage caused by: i) lightning; ii) water; iii) fire; iv) acts of god; v) war; vi) public disturbances; vii) incorrect mains voltage; viii) improper or insufficient ventilation; ix) any other cause beyond the reasonable control of LG; or

e) Damage or wear and tear caused by use other than normal domestic household use

11. Nothing in this guarantee will affect your legal rights in relation to the Product, including your rights against the retailer from whom you purchased the Product (whether under the purchase contract or otherwise). Where you have purchased the Products as a consumer, you benefit from legal rights under English law covering the sale of goods that are defective or do not conform to specifications. These rights (including the right to repair, replacement or refund of the price in certain situations) apply to all consumers for 6 years from the date of purchase. These rights apply to Products you purchase from retailers and you may enforce these rights against the retailer, whether or not the Product is covered by this guarantee.

12. Subject to the exceptions set out in this guarantee, if LG, its subsidiaries, or distributors fail to comply with this guarantee, LG shall be responsible for loss or damage you suffer that is a foreseeable result of LG, its subsidiaries, or its distributors breaking this guarantee, but LG, its subsidiaries, or its distributors shall not be responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable. Loss or damage is foreseeable if either it is obvious that it will happen or if, at the time this guarantee was given, both LG and you knew it might happen.

13. LG is not liable for business losses. If you use the Product for any commercial, business or re-sale purpose, LG, its subsidiaries, or its distributors will have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity that you suffer as a result of LG, its subsidiaries, or its distributors breaking this guarantee.

14. Replacement units or parts may be new or remanufactured service exchanges. This means LG may use units or parts that have been rebuilt to the specifications of the original manufactured unit or part.

15. This guarantee is governed by English law and you can bring legal proceedings in respect of this guarantee in the English courts. If you live in Scotland you can bring legal proceedings in respect of this guarantee in either the Scottish or the English courts. If you live in Northern Ireland you can bring legal proceedings in respect of this guarantee in either the Northern Irish or the English courts. If you live in Wales you can bring legal proceedings in respect of this guarantee in either the Welsh or the English courts.