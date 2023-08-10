We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
65
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
4K
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Virtual Surround
-
Tweeter
-
Yes
-
Sound Status Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Recording
-
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
-
External Input watch (DTV only)
-
External Input Record
-
Yes (DTV only)
-
Scheduled Recording
-
Manual, According to broadcasting information
-
USB 2.0
-
1
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
CI slot
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
2
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical)
-
LAN
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Side USB to RS232C
-
HDMI (4K)
-
2
-
Divx (HD )
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1460 x 846 x 58.5
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1460 x 903 x 338
-
in Carton
-
1554 x 992 x 175
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
27
-
Including stand (kg)
-
29.6
-
In Carton
-
36.6
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.