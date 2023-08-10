We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" LG LED TV with Freeview HD
All Spec
EU Series
LH541V
Screen Size
43
Vesa Size
200x200
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)
971*575*39.9
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
971*624*198
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1050*655*152
Weight (W/O Pack), head
9.5
Weight (W/O Pack), total
9.8
Weight (W/ Pack), total
12.7
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
Resolution
1920*1080
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
300
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sport,Game,isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
10W / 2ch
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Music, Game)
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
EU : Yes
Built in Game
Yes
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Energy saving mode
Yes
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
MHEG (UK)
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
Teletext Page
2,000 page
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes (UK: Flof)
Subtitle
Yes
EPG(8days)
Yes
RF In
2 (RF, Sat)
Component In (Composite Share)
1(Composite shared)
Scart (Full)
1 : EU
HDMI
2 (HDMI 1.4)
LAN
1 (UK only)
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
(USB to RS232C)
CI Slot
1
USB
1 ( 2.0 : 1ea)
Stand type
Eiffel
Remote Controller
L-con
Battery (for Remote Control)
Yes
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
Power Cable
Yes
Owner's Manual
Yes
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W↓
