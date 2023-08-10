About Cookies on This Site

32" LG Smart TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" LG Smart TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32LM630BPLA

32" LG Smart TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

HD

Screen Size (in.)

32H

Resolution

1366 x 768

BLU Type

Direct

PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

1,000

VIDEO

Picture Master Processor

Quad Core Processor

HDR

Active HDR

HDR10 Pro

Yes

HLG

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (2K Only)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Colour Enhancer

Dynamic Colour

Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Noise Reduction

NR

HEVC

Yes

VP9

2K@60P,10bit

Picture Mode

Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

Output

10W (5W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual surround Plus

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Notification

Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Ready (AN-MR19BA sold separately)

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

360 VR

Yes (YouTube only)

Magic Link

Default: off

Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

OSD Language

36 Languages

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

Analog DVR

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.4

Teletext Page

2,000 page

Subtitle

Yes

Audio Description

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Screen Share

Yes

HDMI

2 (Rear) / 1 (Side) (HDMI 1.4)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes (Side, HDMI 1)

USB

2 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component / Composite

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

4.65

Weight (TV + Stand)

4.7

Weight (W/Carton)

5.9

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

736 x 437 x 82.9

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

736 x 464 x 180

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

812 x 510 x 142

Stand Width

606

VESA

200 x 200

EAN Code

8806098382903

ACCESSORY

Remote

L-Con

Batteries

Yes
(AAA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32LM630BPLA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LM630BPLA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32LM630BPLA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32LM630BPLA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LM630BPLA)
