42" LB630V LG Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
42
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan
-
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
-
Yes (S/W update)
-
Media Share - Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes (MHL 2.0)
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Motion eye care
-
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
HDMI
-
3
-
CI slot
-
1
-
ARC port
-
1
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1-Sharing with Component
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
-
Share with AV2
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Side USB to RS232C
-
Headphone out
-
1-Sharing External Speaker out(Analog audio out) & headphone out
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
-
VESA Size
-
400 x 400
-
Local Key Type
-
Joystick
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
-
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3(DDP), AAC, AAC HE, MPEG-1 Layer I&II, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
960 x 566.5 x 54.5
-
Including stand (mm)
-
960 x 610 x 218
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
9.6
-
Including stand (kg)
-
9.9
