We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Blu-ray Player with 9" Wide Screen
All Spec
-
Video DAC
-
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Audio DAC
-
192KHz/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
-
SPDIF & HDMI
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
3D Surround Effect
-
Yes
-
Re-Encoder - DTS Only
-
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
-
Yes - SPDIF & HDMI
-
Video Format
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD
-
Audio Format (Bitstream)
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC
-
BD-ROM
-
Yes
-
BD-R
-
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)
-
BD-RE
-
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
-
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
-
Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
-
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
-
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
-
Yes
-
DTS CD
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
Time bar
-
Yes
-
Cinema zoom
-
Yes
-
Quick Loading
-
Yes
-
Quick booting
-
Yes
-
Firmware update
-
Yes - USB, Disc
-
Wired Network
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.