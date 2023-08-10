About Cookies on This Site

3D Blu-ray Disc™ Player with LG Smart & Wi-Fi

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-ray Disc™ Player with LG Smart & Wi-Fi

BP735

3D Blu-ray Disc™ Player with LG Smart & Wi-Fi

VIDEO FEATURES

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Digital Cinema 4K Upscaling

Yes

2D to 3D Conversion

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Re-Encoder

DTS Only

LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

Yes

Down Sampling

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

IN/OUT

HDMI Output

Yes

Optical Audio Output

Yes

USB

1ea

Ethernet

Yes

LG SMART FUNTIONS

Premium Content

Yes

Web Browsing

Flash 10/ HTML 5 support

LG apps

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Miracast

Yes

DLNA

DMP/ DMR

POWER

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption

16W

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

DIMENSION

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

430 x 43.5 x 205

Weight Net (Kg)

1.55

ACCESSSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

RCU / Battery

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BP735)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

