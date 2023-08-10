About Cookies on This Site

18x External Super-Multi DVD Rewriter

Specs

Reviews

Support

18x External Super-Multi DVD Rewriter

GSAE40N

18x External Super-Multi DVD Rewriter

DRIVE TYPE

Internal/External

External

WRITE SPEED

DVD+R

2.4x, 4x, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, 18x CAV

DVD-R

2x, 4x, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 16x PCAV, 18X CAV

DVD+RW

2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV (High Speed DVD+RW: 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV)

DVD-RW

1x, 2x, 4x, 6x CLV

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x ZCLV, 3x-5x PCAV (Ver.2.2), 6x ZCLV, 6x-8x PCAV, 6x-12x PCAV

CD-R

4x, 8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x, 40x PCAV, 48x CAV

CD-RW

4x, 10x,16x CLV, 24x, 32x ZCLV (High Speed: 10x, Ultra Speed: 16x, 24x, US Plus: 16x, 24x, 32x)

DVD+R DL

2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x, 10x ZCLV

DVD-R DL

2x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x, 10x ZCLV

BUFFER

Size (MB)

2MB

LOADING

Type

Motorized Tray

SECUREDISC™

test

No

LIGHTSCRIBE TECHNOLOGY

test

No

DIMENSIONS

W x H x D (mm)

160 x 50 x 230

Weight (g)

Max 1500

COMPATIBLE OS

Operating System

Windows 2000 Professional, Windows XP Home Edition, Professional, media center edition

