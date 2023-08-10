We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18x External Super-Multi DVD Rewriter
All Spec
-
Internal/External
-
External
-
DVD+R
-
2.4x, 4x, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, 18x CAV
-
DVD-R
-
2x, 4x, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 16x PCAV, 18X CAV
-
DVD+RW
-
2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV (High Speed DVD+RW: 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV)
-
DVD-RW
-
1x, 2x, 4x, 6x CLV
-
DVD-RAM
-
2x, 3x ZCLV, 3x-5x PCAV (Ver.2.2), 6x ZCLV, 6x-8x PCAV, 6x-12x PCAV
-
CD-R
-
4x, 8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x, 40x PCAV, 48x CAV
-
CD-RW
-
4x, 10x,16x CLV, 24x, 32x ZCLV (High Speed: 10x, Ultra Speed: 16x, 24x, US Plus: 16x, 24x, 32x)
-
DVD+R DL
-
2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x, 10x ZCLV
-
DVD-R DL
-
2x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x, 10x ZCLV
-
Size (MB)
-
2MB
-
Type
-
Motorized Tray
-
test
-
No
-
test
-
No
-
W x H x D (mm)
-
160 x 50 x 230
-
Weight (g)
-
Max 1500
-
Operating System
-
Windows 2000 Professional, Windows XP Home Edition, Professional, media center edition
-
