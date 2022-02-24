Best Gaming Monitors for 2022

This UltraGear gaming monitor from LG is one of the most innovative gaming monitors out there, that will surely deliver to you the best performance and the most dynamic experience for your gaming immersion and enjoyment, all thanks to its beyond innovative features:



● Incredible Speed: The monitor’s incredible speed provides you with minimized afterimage and fast response time, which grants you a dynamic and engaging gaming experience that certainly feels very real.



● Fluid Gaming Motion: This UltraGear gaming monitor from LG is one of the best 144Hz gaming monitors.



Meaning that, with the 144Hz refresh rate you will be able to respond rapidly to opponents, and aim at your target easily as the monitor’s ultra-fast speed will make images appear smoothly for you to see the next frame quickly.



● Lively and Vibrant Visuals: Gaming is not just a hobby, it is an experience to be lived to the fullest, and that is why LG’s UltraGear gaming monitor is designed with the HDR10 technology.



HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, which makes the monitor’s colors and brightness comfortably lively and vibrant.



● Stylish Design: The screen’s design is bezel-less and virtually borderless on three sides, so you stay immersed in every moment of your game.



● Black Stabilizer: This feature will enable you to see all details in the darkest scenes so your gaming isn’t affected but rather enhanced.