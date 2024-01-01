We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond entertainment
- Gaming
- TV
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
Milliseconds count
World-first 240Hz OLED gaming monitors allow you to enjoy smoother, clearer visuals with 0.03ms (GtG).
LG OLED Display
Gaming comes to life
Enjoy life-like gameplay, thanks to the stunning, accurate colour of the LG OLED display.
Gamer-centric design
Immersive gaming experience
Optimized design for gamers puts you right at the centre of your gaming action.
webOS22
Discover new favorites
You can explore a variety of shows and movies effortlessly with webos22.
Smart wireless connection
Stream what you love
You can easily share content from your smart device to your monitor via AirPlay or Screen Share.
Simple design
Blends well into your space
The stylish design fits well in any space and does not take up much space.
Monitors to boost your productivity
UltraFine UHD 4K monitors
Stunning image quality
Hi-resolution and exceptional picture quality in UHD: the perfect display for professionals.
FHD & QHD monitors
True to the fundamentals
Everything you need: LG FHD and QHD monitors are compatible with almost every set-up.
Ergo monitors
Place it where you need it
A wide range of multi-directional movements: an Ergo monitor makes every workspace work for you.
Learn more about LG monitors
Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience. Learn more below.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG service support
-
Call us
Monday to Friday : 08:00 ~ 19:00
Sunday/Public Holidays : Closed
Tel : +27 84 33 44 555