Front loaders - Washer
Front loaders - Washer dryer combos
Top loaders
Twin tubs
Heat pump dryers
Styler

Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Better laundry time,
better life

Better laundry time, better life
This is an image of an energy class A label attached next to a washing machine.

Buy more, save more

Buy more, save more
This is an image showing a black washing machine.

Product to ensure energy efficiency

Product to ensure energy efficiency

 Washing machines & Washer dryers combos

This is an image of a washing machine placed in a laundry room.

Intelligent care with 18% more fabric protection

Intelligent care with 18% more fabric protection
This is an image showing the AIDD™ function.

AIDD™

Fabric protection for intelligent care

This is an image of water coming out of the washing machine in 5 directions.

TurboWash360˚™

A thorough cleanse in
39 minutes

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ cycle with steam



Heat pump dryers

This is an image of a washer and dryer placed side by side.

Smart dryers for
foolproof results

Smart dryers for foolproof results
New Standard of Efficient Drying

DUAL inverter heat pump™

New standard of efficient drying

waiting for sub

Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Enjoy Hassle-free Maintenance

Auto cleaning condenser

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance

Styler

Refresh with Steam, Every Day

Refresh with steam,
every day

Refresh with steam, every day
Sanitise Daily with TrueSteam Technology

Steam™

Sanitise daily with TrueSteam technology

Refresh Your Clothes by Shaking off the Odours

Moving hanger™

Refresh your clothes by shaking off the odours

Quick and Easy Care for Trousers

Pants crease

Quick and easy care for trousers

Learn more about LG laundry care

Our versatile range of laundry care includes top loader and front loader washing machines, heat pump dryers, washer dryer combos in small and large capacities, as well as our Styler. Browse our full laundry care range to learn more.

