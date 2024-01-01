Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
OLED evo
OLED
QNED
NanoCell TV
Ultra big TVs
UHD 4K TVs
Smart TVs
TV accessories
Soundbars

xboom

Buy Now

A family sits laughing while the grandfather points the remote outward.

See LG Screen's Vision

See LG Screen's Vision Learn More

An image of LG OLED evo G4 with an abstract, colorful artwork on screen against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color. Light radiates from the screen, casting colorful shadows. The α11 AI Processor 4K is at the bottom right corner of the TV screen. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

A masterpiece perfected
by time-honed expertise.

A masterpiece perfected<br>by time-honed expertise. Learn more

An image of LG OLED evo C4, evo G4, and B4 standing in a line against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

All-new LG OLED 

11 Years later,
still on top

11 Years later,<br>still on top Learn more

An image of LG NanoCell against a mint green backdrop with an artwork of multi-colored swirls on the display and a picture of the α5 AI Processor Gen 7 in the bottom right corner. Light radiates, casting colorful shadows below.

LG NanoCell

Feel the essence of
pure color

Feel the essence of<br>pure color Learn more

An angel aerial view of the LG Soundbar, Rear Speakers, and Sub Woofer on a brown wooden shelf in a black room quilted in darkness with light only casting over the sound system.

LG soundbar

The top-tier soundbar
worthy of the best-in-class
LG OLED.

The top-tier soundbar<br>worthy of the best-in-class<br>LG OLED. Learn more

What makes our TVs so great?

Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation of LG AI TV

The webOS Re:New Program logo.

Free webOS upgrades

11 Years No.1 OLED TV

11 Years No.1 OLED TV

*The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS re:new program is the global launch of a new product. 

**Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model. 

***Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

Why LG OLED evo?

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

Appreciate a time-honed
masterpiece

Appreciate a time-honed<br>masterpiece Learn more Appreciate a time-honed<br>masterpiece Buy now
An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

Alpha 11 AI processor

11 Years of expertise packed into one chipset

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness booster max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

Inside the TV screen, you'll see a starry blue screen with the Settings window on top. In the settings window, the OLED Care menu is selected under the Support submenu.

OLED care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Why LG QNED?

An image of a family watching a bright aquatic scene on an LG QNED TV and an LG Soundbar in a bright and natural living space.

LG QNED MiniLED

See what the
new QNED is all about

See what the<br>new QNED is all about Learn more See what the<br>new QNED is all about Buy now
An image of the α8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange and yellow bolts of light.

Alpha 8 AI processor 4K

Exclusive QNED AI intelligence transforms your view

An angled image revealing LG QNED's display and the backlight.

Precision dimming

Precise backlight reveals pitch black and peak brights

An angled aerial view of an LG QNED TV with an abstract, colorful artwork on screen.

QNED's color

See bright and lush colors burst to life

Why LG soundbar?

An aerial view of the LG Soundbar's Center Up-Firing speaker.

LG soundbar 

Meet the top-tier soundbar
your LG TV deserves

Meet the top-tier soundbar<br>your LG TV deserves Learn more Meet the top-tier soundbar<br>your LG TV deserves Buy now
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar like a waterfall.

Center up-firing channel 

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound.

9.1.5ch surround sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, depicting the unique tonal palettes of the TV speakers and soundbar coming together.

WOW orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

Learn more about LG TV & Soundbars

Welcome to the world of LG televisions, audio and video equipment. With brilliant designs and smart technology, this range of home entertainment will enhance every living room. Learn about the different products below.

Browse LG’s range of TV & Soundbars
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 