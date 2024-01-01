Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG SoundBar SC9S

Vision & Sound in perfect harmony

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

Vision & Sound in perfect harmony

LG soundbars

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Sseries

LG SoundBar SC9S

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series
A image of game playing.

WOW orchestra

Creates captivating sound with LG TV & LG soundbar

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing the HD Music Streaming

Immersive sound experience

Experience theater quality sound with dolby atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

WOW interface

Easy control LG sound bar and LG TV with one remote

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sounds bold play out loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S

It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment

Sounds bold play out loud
Image of XBOOM to show the Bass

Powerful sound

Powerful enough to amplify your party

Image of XBOOM to show the Karaoke Mode

Multi color ring lighting

Be more festive with ring lighting

Image of XBOOM with Smartphone to show the connectivity

Dynamic pixel lighting

Pixel art brings waves of fun

Learn more about LG speakers

Experience a rich sound experience in the format that suits you with speakers from LG. From the humble, portable bluetooth speaker to our signature XBOOM range, all the way up to our home theatre systems we deliver quality and quantity for the ultimate sound experience the way you want it. Discover our range of speakers below.

Browse LG’s range of speakers
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 