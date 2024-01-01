We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PREMIUM SERVICE
HOW IT WORKS
To be eligible for LG Premium Service, purchase a qualifying LG TV and / or Home Appliances product from any of our partner retailers within the Republic of South Africa.
This service is valid for 30 (thirty) days from date of purchase. Proof of purchase must be retained for the LG Premium Service offer.
Delivery and installation will take place during the following hours:
Mondays to Fridays: 8am - 5pm
Saturdays: 8am - 3pm
Services Offered: TVs
• Free delivery of product
• 1 Hour labour
• Unloading from vehicle, packaging removal, desktop setup
• Packaging removal, setup in a suitable area, and more
• Connect product to wireless internet connection
• Connect device to Etherenet connection
• Connect up to 3 HDMI Devices to TV
• D-Line Conduit - surface mount with adhesive tape (up to 4 meters) for TV Installations
• Tune TV to existing devices / source
• Demonstrate main product features
Services Offered: Home Appliances
• Labour - 1 (one) hour
• Free delivery of product – included
• Unload from vehicle, remove packaging and setup in suitable area – included
• Connect product to wireless internet connection* - included
• Connect product to water supply (if applicable) – included
• Demonstration of main product features – included
For a list of eligible products and full Terms and Conditions
LG Product Service and Support
Get your questions answered about product setup, use and care,
repair and maintenance issues. We can help.
Phone
Call an LG Support Representative on the toll free number
0800 545454
Monday to Friday: 08h00 ~ 17h00
Saturday, Sunday: Closed
Public Holidays: Closed