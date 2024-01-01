We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A higher speed (up to 120hz) of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ enables 40% faster cooling.
*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).
*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).
*According to LG internal test, LG dual inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA(Model-V10API).