Refrigerator Washing Machine Air-Conditioner

A family plays in a living room and the air condition sits in the top of the picture.

Efficient, Faster, DUAL is Better

The air conditioner is at the center of the image with blue wind blowing down out over the living room in front of it.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

A higher speed (up to 120hz) of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ enables 40% faster cooling.

*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).

A couple sit on a couch with the air conditioner behind them blowing blue air out as they smile comfortably. To the right is a line graph representing how much money can be saved on electricity bills and a drawing of the inside of the air conditioner.The line graph moves from the top lower as the air conditioner saves the couple money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).

A close up of the front of the air conditioner that features the LG logo in the center and the 10 year warranty logo on the left side. A larger Dual Inverter Compressor | 10 Year Warranty logo, and Dual Converter logo are to the left of the image shine as a light glows across them.

Designed to Perform, Built to Last 10+ Years

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

A woman rests comfortably on a couch with the air conditioner blowing air out over her.

Silent Comfort, Peaceful Sleep 

Experience peaceful sleep with a silent air conditioner

*According to LG internal test, LG dual inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA(Model-V10API).

Meet LG Air-Conditioners

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 