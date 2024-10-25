TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PURCHASE

Last Updated: October 25, 2024

1. Introduction

LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd. (“LGE” or “we”) welcomes you, the end-user (“User(s)” or “you”) to our online places of business, the LG website, https://www.lg.com/za, (“Website”) and the LG mobile application (“App”). The Website and the App are the property of LG. Collectively, the Website and App will be referred to as the “Online Store”.

These terms and conditions of purchase (“Terms of Purchase”) set forth information necessary for Users to use various services, which we provide to you, to browse, download, and pay for digital content (including applications) ("Content") and/or physical products ("Products") (Content and Products being collectively, “Content or Products”) on the Online Store. The Content or Products provided through the Online Store is licensed or sold by LGE as provider of the Content or Products (“Provider”).

The following terms and conditions apply to your purchase and/or downloading of Content or Products via the Online Store and must be agreed to before making any purchase and/or download of Content or Products using the Online Store. Matters not set forth herein shall be determined by the LGE Service Terms of Use (“Terms of Use”), and in case of any conflict between the Terms of Purchase and the Terms of Use, the Terms of Purchase shall prevail.

Please read this Terms of Purchase carefully so that you are aware of your rights and obligations. You can save or print these terms and conditions for your future reference.

These Terms of Purchase, together with your order confirmation, form the contract for the sale of Content or Products between you and LGE.

A copy of these Terms of Purchase may be stored electronically or printed by all users of our Online Store.

2. Age

You must be at least 18 years of age to purchase Content or Products from the Online Store. If you are under of the ages of 18, you must have your parent or legal guardian’s permission to make such a purchase and accept these terms.

3. MEMBER ACCOUNT, PASSWORD AND SECURITY

If the purchase of certain Content (for example subscriptions) or the use of a feature or program requires that you open an account, you must complete the sign up process by providing us with current, complete and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form. You also will choose a password and a user name. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account. Furthermore, you are entirely responsible for any and all activities that occur under your account. You agree to notify LGE immediately of any unauthorized use of your account or any other breach of security. LGE will not be liable for any loss that you may incur as a result of someone else using your password or account, either with or without your knowledge. However, you could be held liable for losses incurred by LGE or another party due to someone else using your account or password with your knowledge or if you fail to inform LGE of any suspected or actual unauthorized use. You may not use anyone else's account at any time without that individual’s consent.

4. Price, Payment, and Order

Price. The price of any Content or Products is determined and set solely by the Provider. The prices published on the Online Store are subject to change at any time. However, orders already submitted to us will not be affected by such changes unless the conditions, such as all our products are subject to availability. If, for any reason, any or all of the products you have ordered are or become unavailable or there has been an error in the price on our Online Store, LGE will make every efforts to notify you of this as soon as reasonably possible after becoming aware of it. LGE does not warrant to sell the product to you at the listed price in the event of any error or omission in the listing of the price. All prices are subject to the stated delivery charges, as well as any applicable taxes, duties, fees, or levies, which shall be included in the price. The amount that you actually pay will be determined by the sales price set by the Provider, the discount coupon applied to Content or Products (if any), the discount price through events (if any), shipping costs, and any applicable taxes. The total amount that you will pay will be communicated to you while placing your order and in any case before proceeding with payment.

Payment. We provide payment methods, such as debit and credit card, so that you can pay for purchase of Content or Products. You are responsible for any information that you provide in relation to your purchase. Generally, we will charge your payment method for an item when you initiate the download of the item or when the shipment process for your order has been initiated.

To use card payments or any other payment method we make available on the Online Store to purchase any paid Content or Products, you will be required to provide accurate, current and complete card information before you are permitted to purchase the paid Content or Products. You authorize LGE or its agents and service providers to charge the applicable amount for the Content or Products you purchase via your selected payment method. If you elect to save your card, your card will be used for future transactions unless you designate a different card or choose a different means of payment. If the transaction is not accepted, you will be unable to use that card for your transaction and you should use another card.

We are committed to providing secure online payment facilities. All transactions are encrypted using appropriate encryption technology.

Card transactions will be acquired for LGE via PayGate (Pty) Ltd who are the approved payment gateway for all South African Acquiring Banks. Payfast uses the strictest form of encryption, namely Secure Socket Layer 3 (SSL3) and no card details are stored on the Website. Users may go to www.paygate.co.za to view their security certificate and security policy.

User details will be stored by LGE separately from card details which are entered by you on Payfast’s secure site. For more detail on Payfast please refer to www.payfast.co.za.

The merchant outlet country at the time of presenting payment options to the cardholder is South Africa. Transaction currency is South African Rand (ZAR).

Payment may be made for Goods via the following methods (depending on its availability and/or your eligibility to use such a method) –

debit card; where payment is made by debit card, we may require additional information in order to authorise and/or verify the validity of payment. In such cases we are entitled to withhold delivery until such time as the additional information is received by us and authorisation is obtained by us for the amounts. If we do not receive authorisation your order for the Goods will be cancelled. You warrant that you are fully authorised to use the debit card supplied for purposes of paying the Goods. You also warrant that your debit card has sufficient available funds to cover all the costs incurred as a result of the services used on the Website;

credit card: where payment is made by credit card, we may require additional information in order to authorise and/or verify the validity of payment. In such cases we are entitled to withhold delivery until such time as the additional information is received by us and authorisation is obtained by us for the amounts. If we do not receive authorisation your order for the Goods will be cancelled. You warrant that you are fully authorised to use the credit card supplied for purposes of paying the Goods. You also warrant that your credit card has sufficient available funds to cover all the costs incurred as a result of the services used on the Website;

Additional payment methods

SID Secure EFT; Scan To Pay/MasterPass; LGE Vouchers; Mobicred; Capitec Pay; PayFlex.

You may contact us on 0800 545454 to obtain a full record of your payment. We will also send you email communications about your order and payment.

Once you have selected your payment method, you will be directed to a link to a secure site for payment of the applicable purchase price for the Goods.

Order . Our order process allows you to check and amend any errors before submitting your order. Please check the order carefully before confirming it. You are responsible for ensuring that your order is complete and accurate.

Your order constitutes an offer to enter into a contract with the Provider. By placing your order, you acknowledge that you will be under an obligation to pay. When you place an order, we will send you an order acknowledgement. Please note, the order acknowledgement does not signify the acceptance of your order or constitute a confirmation of sale. The Provider may accept, decline, or place quantity or other limits on your order for any reason and at any time after receipt of your order. The orders are subject to availability and our acceptance and we may, at any time and in our discretion, refuse to accept your order, including, for example, when:

- The orders cannot be executed due to an error in the information you have provided to us, for example when you provide: insufficient or incorrect payment information, incorrect billing information; insufficient or incorrect delivery address information;

- There has been an error on our Online Store related to the Content or Products you have ordered relating to the description of the Products as displayed on our Site;

- The Content or Products you have ordered are no longer available on our Online Store;

- The amount of the order is too high price or it is obviously or materially lower than the prevailing retail price for that Content or Products, based on a concrete assessment that will be conducted on a case-by-case basis at our absolute discretion; or

- If, in the context of special promotions or sales, specific limitations are placed on the order.

LGE reserves the right to cancel an order:

- if we do not receive the authorization to charge the cost of the Content or Products selected by you;

- if at the time of purchase an obviously incorrect and recognizable price is indicated (prices that are too high or too low compared to the market average and without the indication of promotional messages);

We may in our discretion make Product(s) available for purchase on the Online Store prior to the release date for that Product(s) (Pre-Order). A Pre-Order allows you to pay for a Product you want before its release date. A Pre-Order does not imply that you will receive the Product earlier than the release date. If we make Pre-Orders available, we may in our discretion limit their availability to certain periods of time and/or a limited quantity of Products.

If the Provider rejects, limits, or otherwise modifies your order, we will notify you using the email address or other contact information you provide to us. If the Provider cancels an order or part of an order that we have already charged you for, we will refund you the full or partial amount of payment you’ve made relating to the Content.

On acceptance of your order, we will send you a confirmation email (the "Confirmation Email"). These Terms of Purchase and the order will become legally binding on you and the Provider when we send you the Confirmation Email and each order shall incorporate the Terms of Purchase and shall be a new and separate contract ("Contract") between you and us.

5. Shipping

All deliveries of physical items that you purchase will be carried out by and be on terms provided by the applicable Content Provider. LGE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the shipment and delivery of your purchases if LGE is not the Content Provider. If you experience any issues with the Content Provider regarding the delivery of your purchases, please contact us at https://www.lg.com/za/support/.

Where it accepts your order, LGE will endeavour to deliver the Goods to you within the following timeframes of receipt of your payment:

3-5 working days for Johannesburg and Pretoria; or

5-7 working days for regional areas.

We will notify you if we are unable to deliver the Goods during the Delivery Period. You may then, within 7 (seven) days of receiving such notification elect whether or not to cancel your order for the Goods. If you elect to cancel your order, we will reimburse you for the purchase price.

LGE’s obligation to deliver a product to you is fulfilled when we deliver the product to the physical address nominated by you for delivery of the order. LGE is not responsible for any loss or unauthorised use of a product, after it has delivered the product to the physical address nominated by you

6. Cancellation, Exchanges, Returns, and Warranty

Cancellation. You may cancel an order at any time before it is picked for shipping at our warehouse. To cancel your order, you must log into your account on the Online Store, find your order and, if the ‘cancel order’ button appears, click the ‘cancel order’ button and follow any further prompts required to confirm the cancellation. Once your order has been picked at our warehouse, the order cannot be cancelled and the ‘cancel order’ button will not appear. However, after delivery, a ‘change of mind’ return may be available in accordance with this Article on Returns and Exchanges . For cancelled orders, we will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, as soon as practicable after the order is cancelled.

Returns and Exchanges . Returns and exchanges of items that you purchase will be subject to the return and exchange policy of the Provider. You may make a return or exchange request to us through 1:1 inquiries or by contacting the Provider directly. For returns, refunds for purchases made through card payment will be made to the card used to purchase the item.

You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products, provided that the following requirements are met:

(a) within 14 days of purchase from the Online Store, you contact the LG Customer Service Team on (0800) 545454 or chat with us through chatbot to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

(b) you make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG authorized agent;

(c) the Product is unused;

(d) the Product's packaging is not damaged; and

(e) the Product is in re-sellable condition;

(f)the Product has not been installed.

If you wish to return a Product because you have changed your mind and you meet the requirements specified as abovementioned, you will receive a refund of the price paid for the Product in accordance with our Returns Process below, excluding any applicable delivery and other charges you may have paid, which are not refundable when you change your mind. However, with ‘change of mind’ returns, if the Product packaging is damaged, unsealed, unboxed and/or the Product has been used, or the requirements are not otherwise met, we are unable to give you a refund, so please choose carefully when selecting your Product, and when deciding to open packaging following delivery.

Installation

Please refer to Annexure A: Installation Policy for more information about the installation services related to our products, including conditions and fees associated thereto.

Returns Process

(a) The following process applies to return of Products:

(i) Contact an LG Customer Service Team on (0800) 545454, via our website or chat with us through chatbot on our website. We will then inform you of the arrangements to return the Product to us.

(ii) You will be required to then provide us with proof of your original purchase and any delivery documentation.

(iii) You must return the Product(s):

(1) with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.); and

(2) in its original cartons and packaging or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product.

(3) with all accompanied free gifts (tag together with the purchase of the product).

(vi) If you are returning the Product(s) to us because you consider that the Product(s) is/are faulty or damaged, we will assess the Product(s) following receipt of the Product(s) from you. Subject to clause 9(c), if:

(1) no fault is found, or the fault is found to be caused by you (see clause 9(f) below), the claim will be rejected and we will return the Product(s) to you;

(2) in the case of a valid warranty claim, we will liaise with you regarding an applicable warranty remedy;

(b) We will notify you of our assessment via email within a reasonable period of time of when we receive the Product(s) from you.

(c) You have a legal obligation to take reasonable care of a Product while it is in your possession. If you fail to comply with this obligation and return a Product to us, we may have a right of action against you for compensation. In all cases, we reserve the right to inspect the Product(s) and verify the fault or defect. For an exchange or refund, the Product(s) must be in otherwise ‘as new’ condition and if possible with the original packaging. We reserve the right to refuse a refund or exchange if a Product returned is considered to have been otherwise damaged.

(d) We will usually process a refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within fourteen (14) days of confirming to you via email that you are entitled to a refund. If we are obliged to provide you a refund for Product/s comprising only part of an order, we will only refund the component or portion of any applicable delivery or other charges you may have paid that relates to the Product/s which are subject to the refund.

(e) We will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase.

(f) We do not cover faults caused by misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment or normal wear and tear. Products sold on our Site are intended for domestic use only and are not for commercial use or resale. Nor do we cover faults due to incorrect installation in your home. Please do not remove the serial number

For any digital content, all sales of digital content which has been successfully paid for and downloaded/delivered are final and non-refundable. In the event that a digital content is not available after the payment is confirmed by LGE but before the download, your sole and exclusive remedy is a refund. If technical problems prevent or unreasonably delay delivery of your digital content, your exclusive and sole remedy is either a replacement of the digital content or a refund of the price you paid for the paid digital content, by means of payment method you used or a coupon in LGE’s sole discretion.

Warranty . In addition to your right to cancel the contract under the Regulations, you may have statutory warranty rights against the Provider. An additional warranty or guarantee on Content or Products sold through the Online Store may be provided by the Provider, which may be LGE or a third party. Please check the warranty or guarantee of the Provider to determine whether you have additional warranty or guarantee rights for any Content or Products you have purchased.

Product warranty details can be found here: https://www.lg.com/za/support

You should check the Product(s) as soon as it/they is/ are delivered to you to ensure that:

(a) they are what you ordered; and

(b) they are not damaged or faulty. If this is not the case, you should contact LG Customer Service Team at (0800) 545454 as soon as possible.

In the event of payment transaction failure or duplicate delivery, and the Product(s) and/or service(s) are delivered, unboxed or opened, utilised, resold, you undertake to make payment or return the Product(s (in their original unopened condition) immediately. Failing which, the Product(s) and/or service warranty will not be honoured and a police report will be lodged.

7. Payment processing

LGE uses a third party payment service in lieu of directly processing your credit card information. By submitting your credit card information and other payment method information, you grant us the right to store and process your information with the third party payment service. You agree that LGE will not be responsible for any failures of the third party to adequately protect such information. All financial matters regarding your information are subject to the conditions of the third party payment service provider's terms of service.

8. Reviews

LGE may permit Users to post reviews of Content or Products on the Online Store. These reviews are express opinions of the reviewer only and do not reflect the opinions of LGE. LGE makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the reviews. You agree that LGE shall have no liability to you if you rely on the reviews to download or use Content or Products. LGE reserves the right to, but has no obligation to remove reviews that LGE deems irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate for any reason.

9. Intellectual Property Rights

You agree that Content or Products available through the Online Store, including but not limited to the graphics, editorial content, audio clips, video clips, and software, contain proprietary information and material that is owned by LGE, the Providers, or other third parties. Neither you nor anyone acting on your behalf, acquire any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights, including patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights or trade secrets relating to the contents in the Online Store or in the Content or Products, except as expressly specified in an appropriate license or mutually agreed upon in writing.

10. Indemnification

If we suffer loss arising out of or in connection with: (i) your breach of the Terms of Purchase; (ii) your use of the Online Store other than in accordance with these Terms of Purchase; or (iii) your use of any Applications downloaded from the Online Store other than in accordance with any terms applicable to the use of those Applications, we may issue legal proceedings against you for reimbursement of such losses.

11. Warranty and Disclaimers

EXCEPT AS MAY BE PROVIDED UNDER A WARRANTY FOR NEWLY PURCHASED DEVICES, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOU EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT USE OF THE ONLINE STORE OR ANY APPLICATION SOLD OR DISTRIBUTED IN THE ONLINE STORE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT ACCESS TO THE ONLINE STORE IS PROVIDED TO YOU ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY OF ANY KIND OR NATURE. LGE DOES NOT WARRANT THAT USE OF THE ONLINE STORE WILL BE CONTINUOUSLY AVAILABLE OR ERROR FREE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, LGE AND ITS SUPPLIERS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY TERMS, CONDITIONS OR WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, ACCURACY, AND CORRESPONDENCE WITH DESCRIPTION, SATISFACTORY QUALITY AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. LGE MAKES NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH REGARD TO ANY THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE OR OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE. ALL THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE AND OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS-IS," WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND BY LGE.

12. Limitation of Liability

Nothing in these Terms of Purchase excludes or limits our liability for: (i) death or personal injury caused by our negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; and (iii) any matter in respect of which it would be unlawful for us to exclude or restrict our liability.

If we fail to comply with these Terms of Purchase, we are responsible for loss or damage you suffer that is a foreseeable result of our breach of these Terms of Purchase or our negligence, but we are not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable. Loss or damage is foreseeable if it is an obvious consequence of our breach or if it was contemplated by you and us at the time we entered into these Terms of Purchase.

We only supply the Content for domestic and private use. You agree not to use the Content for any commercial or business purposes and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

We are not liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of: (i) your breach of these Terms of Purchase; or (ii) if you are resident in South Africa, in case of force majeure.

13. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

The Terms of Purchase are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of South Africa and each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of South Africa in respect of any dispute arising out of Terms of Purchase and/or any Contract made on the Online Store.

14. Data protection and Privacy

When the User place an Order through the Online Store, you provide us with personal data about you. We will use your personal data to manage your Order, deliver the Products ordered and for other limited purposes. The collection and processing of personal data will be carried out in compliance with our Privacy Policy published on the Online Store and available at the following link: https://www.lg.com/ za/privacy.

15. CHANGES TO TERMS OF PURCHASE

We may from time to time amend these Terms of Purchase, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. Such amendment and the reason thereof will be notified to you prior to such amendment going into effect. Further, any material change that may be disadvantageous to you will be notified to you in advance. If any change to these terms is found invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that change is severable and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining changes or conditions. YOUR CONTINUED PARTICIPATION AFTER WE CHANGE THESE TERMS OF PURCHASE AND, IN THE CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES, YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE AMENDED TERMS OF PURCHASE CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY CHANGES, YOU MUST CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS.

16. Mediation

In the event a dispute arises out of or relates to this terms and conditions of purchase, or the breach thereof, and if the dispute cannot be settled with negotiation by the parties, the parties hereby agree first to attempt in good faith to settle the dispute by mediation administered by mediation organization before resorting to litigation or some other dispute resolution procedures.

17. Contacting LGE

Should you have any issues or questions regarding the Online Store or your purchase, please visit Contact Us or Report a Problem on the Online Store.

Contact: https://www.lg.com/za/support

Working hours as follows:

Monday-Friday: 8.00am to 5.00pm

Saturday, Sunday/Public Holiday (PH): Closed

Annexure A: Installation Policy

To ensure optimal performance and user experience, LGE offer professional installation services for our products. This policy outlines the conditions and fees associated with our installation services.

Free Installation:

Eligible Products: We offer free installation for all premium LG Electronics products .

We offer for all . Eligibility Restrictions: Free installation is currently limited to selected cities within South Africa. Please check our website or contact customer service to confirm availability in your area.

Paid Installation:

Non-eligible products: Installation for all non-premium LG Electronics products will incur a service fee . The specific fee will vary depending on the product category and complexity of the installation.

Installation for all will incur a . The specific fee will vary depending on the product category and complexity of the installation. Additional Charges: Additional charges may apply for special requests, extended cable lengths, or wall mounting.

Additional charges may apply for special requests, extended cable lengths, or wall mounting. Eligibility Restrictions: Free installation is currently limited to selected cities within South Africa. Please check our website or contact customer service to confirm availability in your area.

General Information:

Scheduling: Products that qualify for free installation or confirm your paid installation request, our customer service team will be in touch to schedule your appointment.

Conditions of Installation:

Free installation thereafter the Customer is liable for the extra mileage. Installation is applicable for only the following areas:

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Cape Town

Durban

Bloemfontein

East London

Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)

George

Polokwane

Mbombela (Nelspruit)

Dependant on location, installation turnaround time can result up 48 hours from confirmation. If for any reason the agreed date cannot be adhered to, customer will be contacted for an alternative date.

Installation is strictly limited to (1) one installation address as stipulated on the invoice provided.

The list below confirms the service included in the purchase of your new LG premium TV: Labour Remove packaging and desktop setup in suitable area Connect product to wireless internet connection Connect device to Ethernet connection* (cable & network point not supplied) Connect up to 3 HDMI devices to TV D-Line Conduit - surface mount with adhesive tape (up to 4 meters) for TV installations Tune TV to existing devices / source Demonstration of main product features

The below confirms the service included in the purchase of your new LG premium Home Appliance: Labour Remove packaging and setup in suitable area Connect product to wireless internet connection Connect product to water supply (if applicable) Demonstration of main product features

The below confirms the service included in the purchase of your new LG Air Conditioner: Indoor Unit mounted to the inside wall of the room & interconnecting between indoor & outdoor unit 3 meters gas piping Installation time approximately 3-4 hours per wall split.

The below confirms the service excluded in the purchase of your new LG Air Conditioner and extra expenses may occur dependant on site condition which will be payable directly to the installer: Where required electrical connections for air-conditioners to be carried out by a qualified electrician from distribution board. All electrical connections would exclude a COC certificate. Depending on your location additional travelling costs may be incurred. Additional gas piping, drainage piping or other materials will be billed separately and will be required to be settled on the day of installation. If the installation takes place at heights where scaffolding is required additional cost may be incurred. LG does not accept responsibility for sub sequential damage as a result of the use of lift up pumps/condensation pumps. De-Installation of existing unit. Any civil, building or painting works.



Installation of product will only be performed on designated environments, in instances such as TV wall mounting.

Installation will be performed with existing equipment, any additional parts or work required will be at the customer’s cost.

This service is valid for 30 (thirty) days from date of purchase. Proof of purchase must be retained for the LG Electronics’ Premium Range – FREE Installation as well as warranty purposes.

For further details and specific information about your product, please visit our website or contact customer service.