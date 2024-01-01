We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CAREERS
LG Electronics allows you to realize your dreams and offers great opportunities for growth.
Find out why Life’s Good, when you work at LG and take your career to new levels of excellence.
WHO ARE WE?
At LG, a global leader in consumer electronics, "Life's good." This is especially true for our employees, because we offer satisfying challenges, opportunities to learn and advance, and exceptional rewards and recognition. Throughout our locations around the world, our employees strive to put a smile on people's faces with consumer and business products that represent state-of-the-art achievement. Offering attractive designs, unquestioned reliability, and ingenious technology, they create our ultimate brand benefit: Innovation for a better life.
We encourage each member of our team to succeed by doing things the right way. The ethical way. The LG way. At LG, we believe that to conduct business ethically, you must have a solid foundation of integrity guiding every word and action. Our philosophy is known as "Jeong-do," which translates to "the right way." Based on creating value for customers, fair market practices, and respect for human dignity, it ensures proper treatment for every person and entity with whom we interact.
Learn more about our history, businesses and commitment to “Jeong-do” management.
Find out more about careers at LG on our global career website
To find the right role for you, please click Find a Job to see our openings.
Who are we looking for?
At LG, we maintain our high standards of excellence by identifying, hiring, and retaining the "Right People".
Who are the "Right People"? They are challenge-seekers following their dreams with the creativity and drive to perform at the highest level. Committed and enthusiastic team players. Constant innovators who put customers first. Keen thinkers who are armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And people with integrity who value the LG Way.
Valuing the different perspective essential to success, we strive to ensure that we hire and retain individuals based solely on the quality of their talent, ambition, ideas, and results. To make this happen, we have established and declared a labor policy against discrimination, facilitating an environment in which individuals with diverse values and beliefs can work together as a team. Our employees come from all walks of life and their diverse backgrounds reflect our truly international character.
LG Electronics applies the same recruitment principles in all its offices worldwide. Applicants should consult, first, one of our recruitment postings. Follow the instructions to ensure your application is received by our Human Resources Department. Once received, we will review all the application materials and determine if your experience and skills are ideal for the role. Final candidates will pass through one or several follow-up interviews or tests depending on the position.
Find out more about careers at LG on our global career website
To find the right role for you, please click Find a Job to see our openings.
Great people. Great company.
LG Electronics is a global corporation that continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Joining our company offers great opportunities for personal and professional growth. In addition, as the company grows, you will be encouraged to develop and improve your own skills. We greatly value our employees as the most important factor in our success. Which is why we offer a set of benefits that we believe are among our industry's very best.
Click through the gallery to find out why LG is a great company to work for and hear stories from our employees around the world.
Find out more about careers at LG on our global career website
To find the right role for you, please click Find a Job to see our openings.
Innovation
I love working at LG because of our innovation of our products, people and culture
Teetrice Tubbs | Alabama, US | Business Support Information Display
I love working at LG because of our innovation of products and our people and the culture that we create. LG keeps up with technology by making sure that top talent is hired to support that technology. From products to service, LG has it all and that’s why I love working at LG and that’s why Life is Good.
Development
LG places great emphasis on continuous improvement and continuous learning
Alexandra Tímár | Budapest, Hungary | Accounting & Reporting
I work with a lot of people. My team is like my family as I get a lot of inspiration and maximum support from them. I can take part in numerous local and international trainings, which allow me to enrich my professional knowledge, experience and international contacts. During my 7 years at LG, I developed professionally by learning to work in a team and communicate properly with my colleagues.I can be proud of my work and the brand. I feel I’m in the right place! Life is good at LG.
Leadership
At LG we have transparency, support and collaboration with our leaders and our staff
Grant Kruger | Johannesburg, South Africa | Information Display Sales
At LG Electronics leadership is key, so for new talent there’s a growth development plan in place to ensure that all have a career path within the organisation.
We have got transparency, support and collaboration with our leaders and our staff. Having fun and of course, Life’s Good!
Working in a global company opens great opportunities to develop skill and knowledge
Mariya Brazhnik | Ruza, Russia | HR
I’ve worked for LG almost 10 years now and I can confidently say that I made the right choice.
That’s because working in a global company opens great opportunities for those people who want to develop their skill and knowledge, have career growth and receive new experiences. I worked at LG HQ in South Korea for 1 year and I travelled abroad many times taking part in workshops, best practices and conferences.
But the most important thing for me is the people. Many of my colleagues from around the world became my friends. Our team is why I come to work every day!