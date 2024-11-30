10.5kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Stainless Finish

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
F4V5RYP2T

LG F4V5RYP2T 10.5 kg Front View

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG F4V5RYP2T 10.5 kg What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

LG F4V5RYP2T 10.5 kg 99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

More Durable and Hygienic

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

LG F4V5RYP2T 10.5 kg More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

LG F4V5RYP2T 10.5 kg Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Smart Appliance

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension
CAPACITY
10.5kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 850 x 560
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
Front Load Washing Machine
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
Var

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Intello DD

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes (Post DD)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

    Steam

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • ColdWash

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A+++ -40%

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay End

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Add Item

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Detergent Level

    No

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart function - Smart Diagnosis

    Version 3.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drum Light

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart function - NFC (Download cycle, NFC)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Intensive

    Yes

  • Rinse Option - Rinse+

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Finish - Body Color

    VCM

  • Finish - Door

    Chrome rim + Glass Door

  • Finish - Display Background color

    Black + Dark Grey

  • Finish - Dial Knop

    Silver+Silver

  • Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

  • Basic - Spin speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/40/60/95℃

  • Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Basic - Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Basic - Standby Power zero

    Yes

  • Basic - Door Switch type

    Auto Door

  • Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)

    150

  • Basic - Drum Volume (liters)

    68

  • Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Basic - Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Basic - Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

  • Contol - Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Contol - Diaplay Type

    White LED

  • Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Contol - Delay timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Contol - Start/Pause Indication

    Yes (Start buttion Blink)

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Contol - Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Contol - Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Alarm

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Type

    Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    No

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    70

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    74

ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    A+++

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No.

    14

  • General - Cotton

    Yes

  • General - Cotton +(Eco 40-60)

    Yes

  • General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • General - Easy Care

    Yes

  • General - Duvet

    Yes

  • General - Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)

    Yes

  • Caring - Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam only)

    Yes

  • Special - Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Special - Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Special - Speed14

    No

  • Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

  • Special - Delicate

    Yes

  • Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Speed 14

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    660 x 660 x 890

  • Weight(kg)

    70

  • Weight include packing(kg)

    74

CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    F4V5RYP2T.ASSQESA

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    10.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A+++

  • Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    143

  • 60 °C cotton (Full Load)

    0.67

  • 60 °C cotton (Half Load)

    0.63

  • 40 °C cotton (Half Load)

    0.56

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.50

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)

    9,900

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1360

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    44%

  • Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)

    292

  • Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)

    258

  • Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)

    248

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Noise Level (Wash)

    53

  • Noise Level (Spin)

    71

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton + 60℃/40℃

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

NEW ENERGY STANDARD

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    10.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    C

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    69

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    1.063

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.995

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.317

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    53

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1360

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    44

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    239

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    179

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    159

  • Noise Level (Spin) - Standard Washing Program

    Eco 40-60 40℃

