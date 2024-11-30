We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Stainless Finish
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Intello DD
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Steam
-
6 Motion
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+++ -40%
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay End
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Add Item
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Detergent Level
No
KEY FEATURES
-
Smart function - Smart Diagnosis
Version 3.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drum Light
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Smart function - NFC (Download cycle, NFC)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Pre Wash
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
FEATURES
-
Finish - Body Color
VCM
-
Finish - Door
Chrome rim + Glass Door
-
Finish - Display Background color
Black + Dark Grey
-
Finish - Dial Knop
Silver+Silver
-
Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
-
Basic - Spin speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/40/60/95℃
-
Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Basic - Auto Restart
Yes
-
Basic - Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Basic - Door Switch type
Auto Door
-
Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Basic - Drum Volume (liters)
68
-
Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Basic - Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Basic - Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Contol - Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol - Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Contol - Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol - Start/Pause Indication
Yes (Start buttion Blink)
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Contol - Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Contol - Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Alarm
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Type
Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
70
-
Weight include packing (kg)
74
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
A+++
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
14
-
General - Cotton
Yes
-
General - Cotton +(Eco 40-60)
Yes
-
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
General - Easy Care
Yes
-
General - Duvet
Yes
-
General - Tub Clean
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
Yes
-
Caring - Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam only)
Yes
-
Special - Sports Wear
Yes
-
Special - Silent Wash
Yes
-
Special - Speed14
No
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
Special - Delicate
Yes
-
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 850 x 560
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660 x 660 x 890
-
Weight(kg)
70
-
Weight include packing(kg)
74
CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4V5RYP2T.ASSQESA
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
10.5
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+++
-
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
143
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
0.67
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
0.63
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
0.56
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.50
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
-
Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)
9,900
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1360
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
292
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
258
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
248
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
10
-
Noise Level (Wash)
53
-
Noise Level (Spin)
71
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton + 60℃/40℃
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
NEW ENERGY STANDARD
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
10.5
-
Energy Efficiency Class
C
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
69
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
1.063
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.995
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.317
-
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
53
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1360
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
44
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
239
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
179
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
159
-
Noise Level (Spin) - Standard Washing Program
Eco 40-60 40℃
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.