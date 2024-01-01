Become an LG member

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Welcome voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join1

Sign up

Interest free payments

On all LG.com orders when using Payflex2

Sign up

Member exclusive event

As a valued member, unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial, reserved just for you.

Sign up and enjoy more events only for the members.

Sign up

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com3

Sign up

Installation

Free Installation for LG.com Selected premium products

Sign up

Disposal service

You can easily and responsibly recycle your old LG appliance product.5

Book now

Newsletter

Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions - our newsletter has you covered! 

Stay updated on our latest products and promotions with our newsletter.6

Sign up

1 5% Off Welcome Coupon: When you join, you receive a once-off 5% discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store. A single voucher will be issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/za. Voucher only valid for products including accessories enabled for purchase online on LG.com/za. It‘s valid for the 30 days from the date of sign up. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer. 

 

2 Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within South Africa, For details: https://www.lg.com/za/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

 

3 Free Premium Installation: When purchasing selected premium TVs,  washing machines, refrigerators or dishwashers. For details: https://www.lg.com/za/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

 

4 Disposal Service: When purchasing TV, washing machine, refrigerator, monitor or air conditioner, you are entitled to Disposal service.

It's charged but you can enjoy the same day disposal service when you get the new product. For details: https://www.lg.com/za/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

 

5 Newsletter: Only available to members who have agreed to receive the marketing materials/promotional offers

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 