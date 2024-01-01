Become an LG member

1 5% Off Welcome Coupon: When you join, you receive a once-off 5% discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store. A single voucher will be issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/za. Voucher only valid for products including accessories enabled for purchase online on LG.com/za. It‘s valid for the 30 days from the date of sign up. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer.

2 Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within South Africa, For details: https://www.lg.com/za/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/



3 Free Premium Installation: When purchasing selected premium TVs, washing machines, refrigerators or dishwashers. For details: https://www.lg.com/za/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

4 Disposal Service: When purchasing TV, washing machine, refrigerator, monitor or air conditioner, you are entitled to Disposal service.

It's charged but you can enjoy the same day disposal service when you get the new product. For details: https://www.lg.com/za/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

5 Newsletter: Only available to members who have agreed to receive the marketing materials/promotional offers