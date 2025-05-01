Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED See the endless innovation

12-year legacy of industry-shaping innovation and revolutionary advancements

For over 12 years, LG has continuously delivered revolutionary OLED technology that drives our industry forward. Know our history from the world's first OLED TV to our 2025 OLED innovations with AI.

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Meet the innovation at the core of every LG OLED

The first OLED-dedicated processor, perfected through years of evolution

Dedicated to OLED, our alpha AI processor continues to impress with its state-of-the-art technology. For more than a decade, each new evolution constantly elevates the standards of OLED excellence.

The evolution of each alpha AI processor from 2018 to present are shown. Embedded text shows the processor innovation or upgrade that was introduced per year ending with the latest one, hyper-personalization based on 1.6 billion picture and 40 million sound data points.

*Specifications may vary by model.

Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED

Experience breathtaking visuals only perfect black OLED can deliver. Enjoy perfect blacks, perfect color, smooth gradation without haze, an infinite contrast ratio, all in real resolution with clear pixels.

Wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On its screen is a mountain range against an evening sky filled with stars. The screen is split in half. On one end labeled Non Perfect Black display, the colors are dull and gray, the stars are hardly visible. On the other end labeled Perfect Black display, the blacks are deep and dark, the stars are bright and white, resulting in a very pleasing picture with high contrast.

Perfect Black

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers

true black levels to enhance perceived

brightness and contrast, whether

it's bright or dark around you.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

Perfect Color

A favorite of film professionals, LG OLED

TVs are 100% Color Volume and 100%

Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate,

vibrant colors even in sunlight or dark

environments.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

Top filmmakers choose LG OLED

Our OLED TVs meet some of the highest cinema standards. Hear how acclaimed industry professionals personally prefer the innovativeness and quality of LG OLED TVs.

American filmmaker Sean Baker talks about what he likes about LG OLED TVs. His quote is highlighted, the blacks are rich. Overall it's just an incredible image.

Sean Baker

Cinematographer Natasha Braier's interview about why she chooses LG OLED TV. Her quote is highlighted, that's mainly because only LG OLED represents the colors I intended with a rich spectrum.

Natasha Braier

Professional colorist Walter Volpatto talks about the color reproduction of LG OLED TVs. His quote is highlighted, this allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended.

Walter Volpatto

Cinematographer Ed Grau talks about LG OLED Perfect Black. His quote is highlighted, as someone who pays a lot of attention to dark areas when filming, I was very impressed with the Perfect Black's representation of the LG OLED.

Edu Grau

American cinematographer Chris Blauvelt talks about the reflection-free properties of the LG OLED TV screen. His quote is highlighted, it was great to see the true darkness of the image without any reflection. I also appreciated the dynamic tone mapping pro feature.

Chris Blauvelt

Cinematographer Amy Vincent shares her impressions on the LG OLED TV. Her quote is highlighted, I was impressed by how well the LG OLED captured the tones and curves of dark areas.

Amy Vincent

LA-based colorist John Daro talks about LG OLED TV's Perfect Black feature. His quote is highlighted, Perfect Black was indeed close to perfect. I was able to experience very dark and extreme black levels.

John Daro

Cinematographer Tim S. Kang talks about his experience with the picture quality of an LG OLED TV. His quote is highlighted, I could see with my eyes that LG OLED is the best at rendering black, preserving even the smallest details.

Tim S. Kang

South Korean film director Na Hong-Jin talks about his experience viewing cinema on an LG OLED TV. His quote is highlighted, I felt that it was displaying the original conditions in which the film was shot.

Na Hong-jin

The next generation of LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection. 

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.
Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.
LG webOS interface with the AI Magic Remote in the foreground. The thumbnails on the user interface show personalized content recommendations from AI Voice ID.
Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity. 

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.
Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. One of the options is highlighted as if the user already made their choice.
Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Grid of different sound clip icons. One of the options is highlighted as if the user already made their choice.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release.

*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.

Experience the future of TV—where innovation meets perfection

World’s first True
Wireless OLED TV
with 4K 144Hz video
and audio transfer

Our Zero Connect Box broadcasts 4K visually

lossless picture quality with low latency.

Eliminate cable clutter and enjoy various

content without the inconvenience of

complicated wired setups.

Three different living rooms with an LG True Wireless TV showing how clutter-free the space is without the need for wires. The Zero Connect Box is also seen tucked away somewhere, almost hidden from sight.

*World's first 144Hz Wireless TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting.

*4K 144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

*Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage. 

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Upon purchase, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

World's first
transparent & true
wireless OLED TV
with 4K wireless
video & audio transfer

LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefines what’s 
possible, offering a breathtaking and truly 
surreal viewing experience.

Different spaces with an LG Signature OLED T TV. In each of these the TV is in transparent mode showing how the T-Contents' visuals blend with reality. In one of the scenes, the information bar is also visible showing the date, time, and temperature.

*4K 144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*Upon purchase, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.
*World’s first transparent TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting.
*The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.

Elevating ART with LG OLED technology

Renowned ARTists choose LG OLED as their digital canvas

Our endless innovation even expands into the world of ART. With LG OLED, artists worldwide are inspired to create unique experiences with our display's technology and unmatched visual excellence.

The Suh Se Ok x LG OLED art exhibit is shown with a quote from Suh Do Ho, one of the artists, the uniqueness of a transparent digital canvas immediately caught my attention. The LG Signature OLED T is also visible. Brief descriptions about the artist and Frieze Seoul 2024 can also be seen.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul is an internationally renowned

art fair focused on contemporary art that 

features 100 of the most influential art 

galleries across Asia.

The Shepard Fairey x LG OLED exhibit is featured. Descriptions of Frieze Los Angeles 2024 and about the artist can be seen. The LG OLED evo AI is also visible. Shepard Fairey's quote is highlighted, I wanted to collaborate with LG OLED because the resolution of the screen is incredible. The color translation is very, very sophisticated.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles is a contemporary art

celebration of the dynamic culture of

Los Angeles and the region's global 

contribution to the visual arts.

Artist Six N. Five's exhibit using LG OLED TVs is shown. A brief description of the artist and the Frieze New York 2023 event can be seen. Six N. Five's quote is highlighted, the bright screen, accurate colors, and infinite contrast ratio of the LG OLED TV spark boundless imagination in the artist. The LG OLED evo TV is also shown.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York brings together the

world's leading art galleries to showcase

ambitious work from pioneer artists. It's a

chance to engage with fresh talent

and some of art's most important figures.

LG OLED innovation at CES through the years

Different LG OLED exhibits and installations at CES are featured. This covers CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024, and CES 2025.

LG OLED TV with a colorful abstract artwork on its screen and the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 highlighted behind it. Bright lights erupt from the processor and TV showcasing its advanced technology. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

Meet our most advanced
OLED TV yet

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Compare OLED TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch), LG OLED evo (83,77,65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97,83,77,65,55,48 inch) Up to 83 inch (83,77,65,55,48,42 inch)
Processor alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*Specifications may vary by model or screen size.

*Support for some features may vary by region and country.

