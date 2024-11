If you wish to cancel your order, this is only possible if the product has not been sent to the delivery address you specified during the purchase process. However, we would like to remind you that you have the right to return at any time within 14 days after you receive the product(s), starting from the order date. To cancel your order, you must click the "cancel" button on the "my order" page. We try to do everything possible to cancel the order when we receive a cancellation request, but if the product has been shipped, you may have to reject the item at delivery, so it will be picked up by the courier. For more information, contact our Customer Service at (0800 545454).