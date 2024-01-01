We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Recycle today for a better Mzansi
consideration in everything we do. At LG Electronics, our commitment to
green practices extends beyond developing innovative products but also on
the responsible disposal of electronic waste (e-waste).
Building a sustainable world through meaningful partnership.
fulfilling our responsibility under EPR Regulations. Together,
we embrace the circular economy’s principles to minimise the
environmental impact of our products for a better tomorrow.
How free collection and recycling works
initiate the recycling process, which follows specific steps:
-
STEP 1:
Complete the collection request form below*.
-
STEP 2:
Schedule a convenient time for collection**.
-
The collected waste is recycled by Circular Energy as materials through the disassembly and classification process. Through these activities, LG seeks to contribute to conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.
*Circular Energy NPC handles a wide range of electronic waste, including domestic appliances, IT equipment, solar and wind energy equipment, batteries, telecommunications equipment, and more. ** Service available nationwide. FREE of charge.
Benefits of Recycling
generations.
commitment to the circular economy. By recovering and recycling
e-waste, we contribute to conserving natural resources, reducing
environmental pollution, and promoting sustainable consumption
and production practices. Together, we’re creating a take-back
ecosystem that fosters environmental responsibility and helps
build a cleaner, greener Earth for all.