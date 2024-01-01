When purchasing an LG Electronics premium product that qualifies for LG Premium Service with free delivery and installation, the product purchaser (the “Customer”) is deemed to have read, understood and accepted these terms and conditions:

1. The LG Premium Service with free delivery & installation is organized by LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd (the “Promoter”) and is open to natural persons who reside in South Africa.

2. In order to participate in the LG Premium Service with free delivery & installation, the participant is required to purchase a qualifying LG product from any participating retailer stockist within the Republic of South Africa including but not limited to Game, Makro; Hirsch’s; Tafelberg Furnishers; Kloppers; Incredible Connection; HiFi Corp; House & Home; P&G, Arctic; AJR; Save Hyper; Metro; Diamond Corner; The Digital Experience; Home Corp; New World; Rafi; Masons; Stax; Sounds Great; Takealot (“retailers”).

3. Participation in the LG Premium Service with free delivery & installation constitutes acceptance of the rules and all Participants agree to abide thereto.



4. The LG Premium Service with free delivery & installation is available on the following participating models:





QUALIFYING LG TV MODELS:

2021 2022 2023 Type Model Type Model Type Model OLED OLED88Z1PVA OLED OLED83C26LA.AFBG OLED OLED97M OLED77G1PVA OLED77G26LA.AFBB OLED77M OLED65G1PVA OLED65G26LA.AFBB OLED65G36LA.AFBB OLED83C1PVA OLED65CS6LA.AFBB OLED83C36LA.AFBG OLED65C1PVB OLED55CS6LA.AFBB OLED77C36LA.AFBB OLED55C1PVB OLED65A26LA.AFBB OLED65CS3VA.AFBB OLED65A1PVA QNED 86QNED856QA.AFBB OLED55CS3VA.AFBB QNED 75QNED90VPA 75QNED856QA.AFBB QNED 86QNED816RA.AFBB Nano 86NANO85VPA 65QNED856QA.AFBB 75QNED816RA.AFBB 86NANO75VPA Nano 86NANO796QA.AFBB Nano 86NANO776RA.AFBB 75NANO85VPA 75NANO796QA.AFBB 75NANO776RA.AFBB UHD 82UP8050PVB UHD 86UQ90006LC.AFBB UHD 86UR80006LA.AFBB



QUALIFYING LG HOME APPLIANCE MODELS:



Refrigerators:

GR-X31FMQHL - InstaView Matte Black

Washing Machines:

F0P2CYV2E – 21kg F/L

RH16U8JVCW – 16kg dryer

Dishwashers:

DFB325HM - Matte Black QuadWash™ Steam Dishwasher

DFB425FP - QuadWash™ Steam Dishwasher



Styler:

S3MFC – 5.2kg LG Styler





No maintenance service applies.





5. LG Premium Service free delivery & installation includes:



Free delivery (35km radius from store of collection) thereafter the Customer is liable for the extra mileage at R5.50 per km from 36km to 70km. Over 70km delivery radius a cost will be quoted for by installation agent at the time. Free delivery and installation is applicable for only the following areas:

• Johannesburg

• Pretoria

• Cape Town

• Durban

• Port Elizabeth

• East London

• George

• Bloemfontein

• Polokwane



Free delivery and installation includes wall mounting in the case of TVs, however the customer is liable for the purchase of brackets separately.

6. Upon purchase of the specific models at participating retailers, the following procedure needs to be followed:



a. The floor salesman will advise an LG representative to book the installation.



b. The LG representative will share purchaser details (name, contact number and physical address - the installer will contact the purchaser directly to arrange a suitable time for installation.



c. Delivery and installation will take place during the following hours: Monday to Friday: 8am - 5pm and Saturday: 8am - 3pm. In the instance of all qualifying Home Appliance and TV purchases by accepting the LG Premium Service with free delivery & installation, the purchaser (Customer) agrees to have their details (name, contact number and physical address) shared with the authorized third party in order to carry out the installation.



d. The authorised third party will require a copy of the proof of purchase (till slip) to be shared via email, WhatsApp or text message in order to collect the qualifying LG product from the participating retailer for delivery and installation at the agreed time and date.



e. Installations booked and confirmed before 12 noon can be installed within 24 (twenty four) hours. Installations booked and confirmed after 12 noon will result in a 48 (forty eight) hour turnaround. Outlying (outside of the major urban areas) depending on location of delivery and can result up to a 72 (seventy two) hour turnaround time from confirmation until delivery and installation fulfilment.



f. The list below confirms the service included in the purchase of your new LG premium TV:



• Labour - 1 (one) hour



• Free delivery of product - included



• Unload from vehicle, remove packaging and desktop setup - included



• Connect product to wireless internet connection* - included



• Connect device to Ethernet connection* (cable & network point not supplied) - included



• Connect up to 3 HDMI devices to TV - included



• D-Line Conduit - surface mount with adhesive tape (up to 4 meters) for TV installations - included



• Tune TV to existing devices / source – included



• Demonstration of main product features – included



* Existing network and connectivity needs to be active



g. The list below confirms the service included in the purchase of your new LG premium Home Appliance:



• Labour - 1 (one) hour



• Free delivery of product – included



• Unload from vehicle, remove packaging and setup in suitable area – included



• Connect product to wireless internet connection* - included



• Connect product to water supply (if applicable) – included



• Demonstration of main product features – included



* Existing network and connectivity needs to be active



7. Should you require additional services this can be negotiated with the installer and paid for by the Customer. Note that the Promoter has no involvement nor contract with Customer in additional services the Customer may require for said additional services.



8. This service is valid for 30 (thirty) days from date of purchase. Proof of purchase must be retained for the LG Electronics’ Premium Range - FREE Delivery & Installation as well as warranty purposes.



9. The Promoter will within reason try meet the agreed date for installation. If for any reason the agreed date cannot be adhered to, the Customer will be contacted to arrange an alternative date.



10. If additional work is found to be necessary during the course of the installation, such work will be quoted for separately and only carried out with the Customer’s permission and at the Customer’s cost.



11. The Promoter may at their sole discretion amend these Terms and Conditions at any time, without notice, and such amendments shall be deemed to have taken effect from the date of publication of the revised terms and conditions on the Promoter’s website www.lg.com/za/promotions. No liability shall lie against the Promoter in favour of any participant and/or third party arising from such cancellation, suspension or termination of the LG Electronics’ Premium Range - FREE Delivery & Installation. Therefore the participant waives his/her right which they may have against the Promoter and hereby acknowledge that they will have no right of recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against the Promoter.



12. It is the Customer’s responsibility to have all the necessary parts, screws, other requirements for the products, which are required for installation and setup, if LG Electronics’ Premium Range - FREE Delivery & Installation is selected after delivery has taken place.



13. It is the Customer’s responsibility to ensure that an authorized representative is present at the provided address at the agreed time and date for installation.



14. It is the Customer’s responsibility to have a wired and/or wireless network point available for the product to be connected to LG’s ThinQ AI services.



15. The Promoter and its authorised third parties will not commence an installation unless the Customer signs the standard scope as set out above in clauses 9.g or 9.h, and agrees in writing that any additional work that has been requested will be for Customer’s cost.



16. The following elements are not included in the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation:



In the case of TV installation, the Promoter nor its authorized third parties will personalise or optimise picture quality unless requested when booking the installation. This service usually takes 1 (one) hour.



The Promoter nor its authorised third parties may remove existing products and dispose of them.



The Promoter nor its authorised third parties may connect any products to any networking or electrical supply if such connection would constitute an unsafe or illegal installation for whatever reason. The technician will advise on reasons as to why the installation is unsafe or considered illegal, which the Customer would need to remedy before the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation can be concluded.



The Promoter does not assume responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.



All Participants indemnify the Promoter, advertisers, suppliers and nominated agents from any loss, damages, liability, claim, expenses, cost orders or demand which may arise as a result of a Participant's entry and/or participation in the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation and, where applicable arising from any negligent acts and/or omissions of the Promoter.



This promotion is not applicable for purchases in conjunction with other sales promotions, unless clearly stated otherwise.



User data collected via this LG Premium Service free delivery & installation will not be used for any other purpose than for this promotion only.



The Promoter shall utilise all reasonable precautions to ensure that all participants’ personal information is kept safe and secure during the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation period and shall dispose of such information thereafter.



The LG Premium Service free delivery & installation shall not impose any obligation on the Promoter to make payment for any tax obligations on behalf of the participant/s to the South African Revenue Services and the participant/s shall bear liability for payment of such tax obligations to the South African Revenue Services. The participant/s indemnifies and holds the Promoter harmless from any and all liabilities which may arise in respect of the above.



The Promoter shall not be held liable for any damage of whatsoever nature arising out of or resulting from the use or submission or uploading of any material, photograph, picture, graphic or image during the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation.



Any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa.



The Promoter accepts no liability or responsibility, whether occasioned by any circumstance not foreseeable and not within its reasonable control for delayed delivery of the products, but not limited to, stock unavailability, strike, lock out, riot, threat of war, any action taken by governmental authority or public authority of any kind, fire, explosion, storm, flood, earth quake or other acts of God.



If part or all of any clauses of these terms and conditions is illegal, invalid or unenforceable:



a. It will be read down to the extent necessary to ensure that it is not illegal, invalid or unenforceable, but if that is not possible;



b. It will be severed from these terms and conditions and the remaining provisions of these terms and conditions will continue to have full force and effect.



c. To the extent permitted by the Consumer Protection Act and any other applicable law, the participant(s) hereby indemnifies the Promoter and its authorised third parties against any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential or punitive damages or loss of any kind regardless of how this was caused, and whether it arose under the law of contract or delict or otherwise, because of the Customers’ participation in the LG Premium Service free delivery & installation.