We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PREMIUM SERVICE-TVs
TVs - 2023
Terms and Conditions
LG Product Service and Support
Get your questions answered about product setup, use and care,
repair and maintenance issues. We can help.
Phone
Call an LG Support Representative on the toll free number
0800 545454
Monday to Friday: 08h00 ~ 17h00
Saturday, Sunday: Closed
Public Holidays: Closed