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LG Home Ice Solution

Always ice ready to refresh your every moment

With a combination of differentiated ice-making technology and our market-leading slim in-door ice maker, you can enjoy freshness and convenience, anytime.

Each glass contains a beverage with a different type of ice.

Various ice type

Various ice for every use and mood

The Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System logo is displayed on the inner door of the open refrigerator.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Plenty of ice, shelf space

Water is flowing from a refrigerator dispenser labeled ‘UVnano,’ and the water is being poured into a cup.

UVnano™ / Water filter

Keeps your dispenser nozzle clean

A smartphone screen shows the LG ThinQ app.

LG ThinQ / Auto Ice Maker

Smart ice management for busy days

Various ice type

Various ice to choose to suit your use and mood

Craft, cubed, crushed, mini-cubed, and other ice cubes to maximize the taste of food and beverages for your special moment.

Ice made by the refrigerator is dispensed through the dispenser into cups, with each glass containing a different ice shape.

Explore the many ways to enjoy ice

Cubed

Well suited to just about any occasion, cubed ice works in various kinds of drinks.

Craft ice

Craft ice is slow-melting¹⁾ spherical ice for party cocktails & high-end liquors. upgrade your drinks with lg craft ice™ slow-melting ice balls. recommended for home bars and home cocktails.

Crushed

Whether diluting your cocktails or chilling your wine, crushed ice is a speedy and refreshing solution for all your beverage needs.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Plenty of ice, plenty of shelf space

A compact ice maker that frees up space so you have more room for all your favorite foods.

A compact ice maker creates more space inside the refrigerator.

UVnano™ / Water filter

Keeps the nozzle of your dispenser clean regularly

Automatically reduce *99.99%²⁾ of bacteria³⁾ from the water nozzle with UV light.

Clean water and ice, filtered by UVnano and a water filter, are dispensed into a cup through the dispenser.

Non-Plumbing

Ice and water ready without plumbing your fridge

No built-in plumbing is needed. simply refill the dispenser to enjoy fresh ice and water anytime—straight from the fridge door.

User opening the Slim SpacePlus Ice System compartment in an LG refrigerator.
Ice in the refrigerator is managed through the LG ThinQ app on a smartphone.

LG ThinQ

Smart ice management for you who are busier than anyone else

Convenient smart solution for optimal ice management whenever you want.

LG ThinQ app screen showing Ice Plus control with ice cubes in the background.

Smart ice plus

Monitors ice usage and automatically activates Ice Plus mode to ensure a steady supply of ice.

*The mobile application screen shown above is for illustrative purpose only and may look different from the actual application.

A video of ice being made plays on the left, while the right side shows the location of each ice maker.

Auto Ice Maker

Keeps your ice available for your next drink

The Auto Ice Maker identifies when ice is in demand and automatically produces ice for your convenience.

Ice Solutions Milestones

Advancing ice technology for a smarter home

For decades, LG has been evolving ice-making technology to provide solutions for your home. from storage to self-cleaning systems, every milestone reflects our commitment to your convenience.

Close-up of LG’s 2006 World’s First In-Door Ice Maker with SpacePlus™ Ice System inside the refrigerator door.

2006

World 1st In-Door Ice Maker

Close-up of LG’s 2007 Non-Plumbing Ice Maker with Pull & Fill water tank and a glass of water placed in front.

2007

Non-Plumbing Ice Maker

Close-up of LG’s 2010 Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker integrated into the refrigerator door to maximize interior storage space.

2010

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

A clear glass of water with LG’s 2019 industry-first round Craft Ice, designed to melt slowly and preserve drink flavor.

2019

Industry 1st Craft Ice

Close-up of LG’s 2020 UVnano dispenser nozzle with blue UV LED light illuminated at the water outlet.

2020

UVnano For Dispenser Nozzle

A pile of small, clear ice cubes stacked together.

2023

Mini-Cubed(US only)

A pile of small, clear round ice balls stacked together.

2026

Mini-Craft(US only)

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)Craft ice

-The Craft ice that melts slowly, According to LG internal testing procedure comparing the melting speed of a craft ice ball to that of ice cubes of the same weight. (approx. 69g)

-Test conditions: room temperature: 25°C, each Ice to melt in cold water. cold water capacity 121cc, cold water temperature approx. 9.5℃.

-Results may vary by environmental conditions.

 

2)UVnano™

-The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after 24 hours in UV LED Assembly condition. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

-UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

 

3)Bacteria

-Bacteria used in the test: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

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Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
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    Shop Online and fill your cart
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    Choose Payflex at checkout
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    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
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    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

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Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
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    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
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