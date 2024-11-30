LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SC9S

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3, 55", 65", 77".

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

*All Pictures shown are for illustaration purpose only.
**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".

WOW Bracket

Fits neatly on LG OLED evo C Series

An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place Soundbar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Soundbar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.

*Bracket compatible with LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”

WOW Orchestra

A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*Screen images simulated.
*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOW Interface

Control soundbar from your LG TV interface

Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Screen images simulated.
*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Screen images simulated.
*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on soundbar model.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Soundbar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favorite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Soundbar and TV to all over the living room.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet the World’s First Triple Up-firing Channels. It means that LG Soundbar SC9S delivers a wider and richer soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from Soundbar to right in front of the TV.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates
a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Soundbar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Soundbar .
**The mid-layer is created using Soundbar ’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Feel the Roar of the Bass

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favorite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Exceptional Content Experience

Connect your LG Soundbar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favorite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Soundbar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.

Soundbar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through Keeps
High Quality

LG Soundbar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections.

The Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the Soundbar . A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Soundbar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Soundbar . It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

The Soundbar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Connect to the Platform You Use

LG Soundbar s have wider compatibility to work with Google, Alexa and Apple Airplay2. Control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

LG Smart Up-Mixer Let You
Hear Upgraded Sound

Hear the richer sound with LG Soundbar s. It has LG Smart Up-Mixer, converting 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound for a richer immersion of sound.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
**9.1.5Ch output depends on channel configuration.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Soundbar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your Soundbar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Soundbar ’s sonic performance.

LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

Learn more

An aerial photo of green forest

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.

Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the Soundbar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable Soundbar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The Soundbar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Power Consumption

    Networked standby: 2.0 W

  • AC adapter

    Model: MS-Z2610R230-065E0-P
    Manufacturer: MOSO POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
    Input: 100 - 240 V ~ 50/60 Hz
    Output: 23 V = 2.61 A

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    Approx. 975.0 mm x 63.0 mm x 125.0 mm (including the base)

  • Operation Temperature Range

    5 °C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    5 % - 80 % RH

  • Bus Power Supply (USB)

    5 V = 500 mA

  • Available Digital Input Audio Sampling Frequency

    32 kHz, 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz, 176.4 kHz, 192 kHz

  • Available Digital Input Audio format

    Dolby Digital, Dobly Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, DTS-HD HRA, DTS-HD MA, DTS:X, IMAX DTS, IMAX DTS:X, PCM

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • OPTICAL IN

    3.0 V (p-p), (optical audio connection terminal) × 1

  • HDMI™ IN

    19-pin (Type A, HDMI™ connection terminal) × 1

  • HDMI™ -> TV (eARC / ARC)

    19-pin (Type A, HDMI™ connection terminal) × 1 4K resolution is supported for 4K sources applied with HDCP 2.3.

AMPLIFIER(RMS OUTPUT)

  • Total

    400 W RMS

  • Front

    30 W RMS × 2 (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

  • Centre

    30 W RMS (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

  • Top (Overhead)

    30 W RMS × 2 (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

  • Top centre (Overhead)

    30 W RMS (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

  • Subwoofer

    220 W RMS (Impedance: 3 Ω, THD 10 %)

WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

  • Power Requirement

    Refer to the main label on the Wireless Subwoofer.

  • Power Consumption

    Refer to the main label on the Wireless Subwoofer.

  • Type

    1-way 1 speaker

  • Impedance

    3 Ω

  • Rated power

    220 W RMS

  • Max. Power

    440 W RMS

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    Approx. 221.0 mm x 390.0 mm x 313.0 mm

SYSTEM

  • Wireless LAN (Internet antenna)

    802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi network compatible

REAR SPEAKERS

  • Type

    1-way 1 speaker

  • Impedance

    3 Ω

  • Rated power

    70 W RMS

  • Max. power

    140 W RMS

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    Approx. 100.0 mm x 140.0 mm x 100.0 mm

