LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3, 55", 65", 77".
Synergy that completes a whole new experience
*All Pictures shown are for illustaration purpose only.
**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".
Fits neatly on LG OLED evo C Series
A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”
A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
*Screen images simulated.
*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.
Control soundbar from your LG TV interface
*Screen images simulated.
Connect wirelessly to your LG TV
*Screen images simulated.
*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on soundbar model.
Experience Theater Quality Sound
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Soundbar and TV to all over the living room.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels
A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from Soundbar to right in front of the TV.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates
a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Soundbar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Soundbar .
**The mid-layer is created using Soundbar ’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Feel the Roar of the Bass
A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.
Exceptional Content Experience
*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Official MQA recording required.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
LG Smart Up-Mixer Let You
Hear Upgraded Sound
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
**9.1.5Ch output depends on channel configuration.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Soundbar ’s sonic performance.
LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Power Consumption
Networked standby: 2.0 W
-
AC adapter
Model: MS-Z2610R230-065E0-P
Manufacturer: MOSO POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Input: 100 - 240 V ~ 50/60 Hz
Output: 23 V = 2.61 A
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
Approx. 975.0 mm x 63.0 mm x 125.0 mm (including the base)
-
Operation Temperature Range
5 °C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
5 % - 80 % RH
-
Bus Power Supply (USB)
5 V = 500 mA
-
Available Digital Input Audio Sampling Frequency
32 kHz, 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz, 176.4 kHz, 192 kHz
-
Available Digital Input Audio format
Dolby Digital, Dobly Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, DTS-HD HRA, DTS-HD MA, DTS:X, IMAX DTS, IMAX DTS:X, PCM
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
OPTICAL IN
3.0 V (p-p), (optical audio connection terminal) × 1
-
HDMI™ IN
19-pin (Type A, HDMI™ connection terminal) × 1
-
HDMI™ -> TV (eARC / ARC)
19-pin (Type A, HDMI™ connection terminal) × 1 4K resolution is supported for 4K sources applied with HDCP 2.3.
AMPLIFIER(RMS OUTPUT)
-
Total
400 W RMS
-
Front
30 W RMS × 2 (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)
-
Centre
30 W RMS (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)
-
Top (Overhead)
30 W RMS × 2 (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)
-
Top centre (Overhead)
30 W RMS (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)
-
Subwoofer
220 W RMS (Impedance: 3 Ω, THD 10 %)
WIRELESS SUBWOOFER
-
Power Requirement
Refer to the main label on the Wireless Subwoofer.
-
Power Consumption
Refer to the main label on the Wireless Subwoofer.
-
Type
1-way 1 speaker
-
Impedance
3 Ω
-
Rated power
220 W RMS
-
Max. Power
440 W RMS
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
Approx. 221.0 mm x 390.0 mm x 313.0 mm
SYSTEM
-
Wireless LAN (Internet antenna)
802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi network compatible
REAR SPEAKERS
-
Type
1-way 1 speaker
-
Impedance
3 Ω
-
Rated power
70 W RMS
-
Max. power
140 W RMS
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
Approx. 100.0 mm x 140.0 mm x 100.0 mm
