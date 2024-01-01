We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Black Finish
*AI DD® available for Cotton cycle only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery. AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40˚C or the water level is high.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/za/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Performance
AI DD
6 Motion
Steam
Turbowash360(29 Min)
1,100 RPM
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
FEATURE
-
Durability
Motor 10year Warranty
Full STS Drum
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
FEATURE
-
Convenience
SmartThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Smart Diagnosis
-
Design
Tempered Glass Door
Chrome Rim
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
No
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
770
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1396
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x990x770
-
Weight (kg)
92
-
Weight include packing (kg)
No
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
No
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Type
Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
What people are saying
