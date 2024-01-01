Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
21kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

21kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Black Finish

F0P2CYV2E

21kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Black Finish

(0)
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg Front View

Intelligent Fabric Care

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton cycle only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

What is AI DD®

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor.

By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash,whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery. AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Pause and add items for missed clothing.

Pause and Add Item

Pause and add items for missed clothing.

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.

*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40˚C or the water level is high.

Keeps on cleaning

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/za/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F0P2CYV2E

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Performance

    AI DD
    6 Motion
    Steam
    Turbowash360(29 Min)
    1,100 RPM

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Durability

    Motor 10year Warranty
    Full STS Drum

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Convenience

    SmartThinQ (Wi-Fi)
    Smart Diagnosis

  • Design

    Tempered Glass Door
    Chrome Rim

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • ColdWash

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    No

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    No

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    770

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1396

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700x990x770

  • Weight (kg)

    92

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    No

ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    No

FEATURES

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Type

    Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass Door

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Speed 14

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 