27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
2560x1440 QHD IPS / sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display
User Convenience:
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
Stunning Image Quality
27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.466cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331x 0.2331mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curved
No
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
No
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
No
-
Wide Color Gamut
No
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
No
-
Auto Brightness
No
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
No
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
No
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
No
-
FPS Counter
No
-
OverClocking
No
-
User Define Key
No
-
Auto Input Switch
No
-
Sphere Lighting
No
-
PBP
No
-
PIP
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Camera
No
-
Mic
No
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
No
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
No
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
No
-
DVI
No
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
No
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
No
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
No
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
Daisy Chain
No
-
USB Upstream Port
No
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Line out
No
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
No
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Rich Bass
No
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 604.0 x 404.5 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
717 x 477 x 247 mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.65 kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.75 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
12.9 Kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
No
-
mDP to DP
No
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
No
-
USB A to B
No
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
Remote Controller
No
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder,
Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
