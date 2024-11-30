Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27QN880-B

27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

LG QHD Monitor Ergo

LG QHD Monitor Ergo: Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Stunning Image Quality

2560x1440 QHD IPS / sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User Convenience:

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation

27" QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 27” QHD IPS monitor reproduces detailed images with sRGB 99% (Typ.). And its HDR 10 delivers a more dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo




Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    68.466cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2331x 0.2331mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curved

    No

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    No

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    No

  • Wide Color Gamut

    No

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    No

  • Auto Brightness

    No

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    No

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    No

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    No

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    No

  • FPS Counter

    No

  • OverClocking

    No

  • User Define Key

    No

  • Auto Input Switch

    No

  • Sphere Lighting

    No

  • PBP

    No

  • PIP

    No

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Camera

    No

  • Mic

    No

SW APPLICATION

  • True Color Pro

    No

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    No

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    No

  • DVI

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • Mini DisplayPort

    No

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

    No

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    No

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • Daisy Chain

    No

  • USB Upstream Port

    No

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Audio In

    No

  • Mic In

    No

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    No

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    No

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Rich Bass

    No

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 604.0 x 404.5 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    717 x 477 x 247 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.65 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.75 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    12.9 Kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    No

  • mDP to DP

    No

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    No

  • USB A to B

    No

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    No

  • PC Audio

    No

  • Remote Controller

    No

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder,
    Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

