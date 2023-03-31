Free collection and recycling of LG e-waste is here

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations - of May 2021 obligates producers to take legal and financial responsibility for the full end-of-life management of their products – from when those products are placed on the market right through to when end users need to get rid of them. No electronic and electrical equipment can be accepted at landfill sites anymore. These types of waste can be dangerous to humans, pose a threat to the environment, and require specialised knowledge and equipment to manage. It’s wise to research the brand you’re thinking about supporting to find out if they’re a member of the EPR Scheme.



At LG, we welcome our responsibility to ensure that LG products are disposed of safely and in an environmentally sound manner. It’s no longer the responsibility of the consumer to ensure products, such as TVs, audio and video devices, home appliances, computer products, and air conditioners, is disposed of in a safe way. This is where our responsible recycling strategy comes into play. We’re offering consumers a take-back system to make the collection, recycling, and environmentally sound processing of e-waste easy.