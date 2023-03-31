Free collection and recycling of LG e-waste is here

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In a world where technology reigns supreme, it’s in everyone’s best interest to do whatever they can to practise sustainability. For many, this has meant carpooling with colleagues, preserving grey water to reuse elsewhere, and investing in appliances that conserve energy. These small changes can have an impact on how the world heals. But what about e-waste?
Obsolete electronic and electrical items taking up space in homes contain valuable raw materials that can be reused in the production of new items, reducing the need to damage natural resources to get more of these raw materials. So, before you throw out your old cell phones, electric toothbrushes, toasters, cameras, and domestic appliances, consider responsible and lawful disposal of e-waste items.
LG Electronics committed to implementing green practices across our business units years ago, including bringing innovative products to market that help end users be more mindful of their energy usage. And now, our green practices include disposing of LG-related e-waste in a responsible way.
An easy way for consumers to recycle e-waste
The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations - of May 2021 obligates producers to take legal and financial responsibility for the full end-of-life management of their products – from when those products are placed on the market right through to when end users need to get rid of them. No electronic and electrical equipment can be accepted at landfill sites anymore. These types of waste can be dangerous to humans, pose a threat to the environment, and require specialised knowledge and equipment to manage. It’s wise to research the brand you’re thinking about supporting to find out if they’re a member of the EPR Scheme.
At LG, we welcome our responsibility to ensure that LG products are disposed of safely and in an environmentally sound manner. It’s no longer the responsibility of the consumer to ensure products, such as TVs, audio and video devices, home appliances, computer products, and air conditioners, is disposed of in a safe way. This is where our responsible recycling strategy comes into play. We’re offering consumers a take-back system to make the collection, recycling, and environmentally sound processing of e-waste easy.
Request an e-waste collection
LG has done all the paperwork, registered with a producer responsibility organisation (PRO), and paid the fees to make the collection of e-waste more accessible for consumers. Fill out the collection request form on the Circular Energy NPC website and schedule a time for collection by the accredited service provider. Customers will not be charged for the collection, and all e-waste will be securely disposed of and recycled. This is available to customers nationwide.
The types of waste Circular Energy NPC recovers include domestic appliances, IT equipment, solar energy equipment, wind energy equipment, energy storage batteries and components, electrical generation equipment, telecommunications equipment, cables and other electronic components, power tools, lighting and lighting equipment, industrial and portable batteries, and product packaging.
LG seeks to contribute to conserving natural resources and protecting the environment - a step towards a cleaner and greener Earth. We encourage all our customers to join this movement. Together, we can create a take-back ecosystem, grow the circular economy, and ensure life stays good for all.