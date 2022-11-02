“I use it every single day” - SA TikTok dance sensation Chad Jones reviews the LG XBOOM Go PL7 portable speaker

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-year-old TikTok sensation Chad Jones has made quite the name for himself on the app thanks to his wholesome family dance content. The self-taught dancer initially started dancing as a way to unwind, and convinced his parents to get involved by telling them that “no one was watching”. It’s safe to say that 1.6 million TikTok followers later, people are definitely watching.
His rise on social media meant that Chad was able to quit his job and pursue his passion full-time. When he’s not tackling new routines with his parents, grandparents, and sister, he’s building a career in the entertainment industry – earlier this year he was a dance master on SABC 1’s high-end reality dance show Dance Yo Dumo. Chad explains that he “never imagined himself as a successful TikTokker and that the experience still feels a little surreal”. He hopes to keep inspiring people with his content, and by the looks of things, he’s not slowing down any time soon.
Of course, there’s no dance without music, and when you’re dancing every day, you need top-quality sound. That’s why we decided that Chad would be the perfect candidate to put the LG XBOOM Go PL7 to the test. In Chad’s own words, “every good creator who loves music needs an XBOOM”. Whether it’s dancing to amapiano beats or jamming to Burna Boy, let’s take a look at what Chad loved about this powerful portable speaker.
Experiencing the wonders of Meridian technology
So, what stood out the most when Chad started using his XBOOM?
“I was blown away by how incredible the sound is for a speaker of its size. The sound is super clear and crisp and the volume can be adjusted to very loud if you need it to be. I didn’t expect this when I first started using it”.
But what exactly is it that allows for this sound quality? The secret lies in Meridian technology. With over 40 years of expertise in delivering innovative audio solutions, Meridian leads the way when it comes to redefining how people enjoy their music. Thanks to the tech, listeners can enjoy deep bass, rich tones, and clear vocals whenever they listen to music on the speaker.
Bringing music to life
Being able to feel the beat is critical when it comes to dancing. Luckily, the XBOOM Sound Boost feature is just the thing to get you moving. Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field at the touch of a button.
We asked the TikTok sensation how he found the sound boost feature.
“I would say that it’s one of my absolute favourite features of the speaker. I'm always showing it off to my friends when they think the music can’t get any louder! I also really love the lights that flash according to the music from the speaker, which always just creates a vibe.”
It’s great for dancing and everyday listening
The XBOOM has a sleek, rounded design with a rubberised finish so it’s super easy to carry around. With a 24-hour battery life and an IPX5 water-resistant rating, you really can enjoy the beats anywhere and everywhere.
Did the XBOOM’s water-resistant features and battery-life impress Chad?
“The water-resistant feature is great because I take the speaker wherever I go, which includes the beach, pool, and even the shower. Of course, I don't take it directly into the pool and shower, but I take the speaker into the bathroom when I shower. I owned a different speaker that broke due to the steam of the shower, so having the water-resistant feature comes in handy.
As for the battery, I find myself hardly needing to charge it – which is super convenient. These days I tend to travel a lot between cities and carry this speaker with me wherever I go. It’s so easy to just slip it in my backpack.”
The final verdict
What are Chad’s overall thoughts on the XBOOM Go PL7?
“Honestly, I use it for almost all my TikToks. I turn it on to play the music I’ll be using in my videos, so I have the correct timing, and then I overlay the song when I edit the video. It’s also changed how I listen to music in my room. I used to use headphones whilst relaxing or working, but now I like to just have music as background sound playing on the LG XBOOM Go PL7. I would say my experience with the speaker has been nothing short of spectacular. It is as convenient as it is easy to use whether I’m making content, cooking, or just setting the mood”.