“I use it every single day” - SA TikTok dance sensation Chad Jones reviews the LG XBOOM Go PL7 portable speaker

His rise on social media meant that Chad was able to quit his job and pursue his passion full-time. When he’s not tackling new routines with his parents, grandparents, and sister, he’s building a career in the entertainment industry – earlier this year he was a dance master on SABC 1’s high-end reality dance show Dance Yo Dumo. Chad explains that he “never imagined himself as a successful TikTokker and that the experience still feels a little surreal”. He hopes to keep inspiring people with his content, and by the looks of things, he’s not slowing down any time soon.

Of course, there’s no dance without music, and when you’re dancing every day, you need top-quality sound. That’s why we decided that Chad would be the perfect candidate to put the LG XBOOM Go PL7 to the test. In Chad’s own words, “every good creator who loves music needs an XBOOM”. Whether it’s dancing to amapiano beats or jamming to Burna Boy, let’s take a look at what Chad loved about this powerful portable speaker.