Have you ever listened to music and felt like blasting it so loud, yet the volume turned to its highest was still not enough? Did it kill the fun vibe? Well, that disappointment for sure will not happen again if you treat yourself to one of LG’s best Bluetooth speakers yet; the new PL series of small Bluetooth speakers are small in size, but surely not in sound! They are the life of the party, whether it is a party for one or 50, so grab this fun time essential, and here are the reasons why you should not miss out on them.
Portability
Small Bluetooth speakers, as their name suggest, are practical and portable. With Bluetooth speakers you do not have to worry about moving and managing big speakers, you can simply carry your small Bluetooth speaker in your backpack, so you always enjoy your music, whether by yourself or with the company of your friends and family. The new PL series of Bluetooth speakers from LG have a unique round design, and a rubberized finish that makes sure it cannot get any easier to hold them in your hands.
Concert Like Sound
LG is dedicated to give you the best music experience through its Bluetooth speakers; the LG XBOOM Go PL7, LG XBOOM Go PL5, and LG XBOOM Go PL2 are all LG’s new Bluetooth speakers that turn your music experience into a concert! Their round design and Meridian technology let you enjoy the deep bass, rich tones, and clear vocals of the playlist you are playing. Let’s not forget the speakers’ Sound Boost button that elevates the sound quality to a whole new level through empowering the sound’s power and widening its field. LG ensures that no corners or guests get left out from experiencing your music with the best possible sound, just wait and see, or wait and listen!
Waterproof Speaker, Nonstop Music
Whether it is the splashing water of kids jumping in the pool, water balloons bursting in fun fights, or simply rain falling down, you do not need to worry about your PL Bluetooth speaker getting damaged or stop playing because of all of this water splashing. It will only continue playing your playlist, making your fun times even more joyous and memorable.
Free of Charge-Worry
The new PL Bluetooth Speakers Series is designed to set the time limit of your parties free, as well as your mind of the charging worry so you actually enjoy your time; the LG XBOOM Go PL7 speaker’s battery life lasts to 24 hours, the one of LG XBOOM Go PL5 lasts to 18 hours, and that of LG XBOOM Go PL2 lasts up to 10 hours. Whatever your time span your parties need, LG got you and your guests covered.
Lids and Lights
If you are looking for a small Bluetooth speaker with lights, the LG’s PL Bluetooth speakers are the right choice for you; they are not only the best Bluetooth speakers regarding audio, but they are also of the best visually speaking. They have LED lights of different colors to fit your mood, which also create colorful fun movements that go with the rhythm of your music to make your music experience extra lively, joyous, and fun.
All Round Overview
The LG small Bluetooth speakers are your go to option to make the most out of your fun times thanks to the speakers’ features of long battery life, portability, all around sound, bright and colorful ring-shaped lights to fit your every mood.