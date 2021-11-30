Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Small Bluetooth Speakers: Great Sound Experience

Small Bluetooth Speakers:
Great Sound Experience

30/11/2021

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Have you ever listened to music and felt like blasting it so loud, yet the volume turned to its highest was still not enough? Did it kill the fun vibe? Well, that disappointment for sure will not happen again if you treat yourself to one of LG’s best Bluetooth speakers yet; the new PL series of small Bluetooth speakers are small in size, but surely not in sound! They are the life of the party, whether it is a party for one or 50, so grab this fun time essential, and here are the reasons why you should not miss out on them.

Portability

Small Bluetooth speakers, as their name suggest, are practical and portable. With Bluetooth speakers you do not have to worry about moving and managing big speakers, you can simply carry your small Bluetooth speaker in your backpack, so you always enjoy your music, whether by yourself or with the company of your friends and family. The new PL series of Bluetooth speakers from LG have a unique round design, and a rubberized finish that makes sure it cannot get any easier to hold them in your hands.

Concert Like Sound

LG is dedicated to give you the best music experience through its Bluetooth speakers; the LG XBOOM Go PL7, LG XBOOM Go PL5, and LG XBOOM Go PL2 are all LG’s new Bluetooth speakers that turn your music experience into a concert! Their round design and Meridian technology let you enjoy the deep bass, rich tones, and clear vocals of the playlist you are playing. Let’s not forget the speakers’ Sound Boost button that elevates the sound quality to a whole new level through empowering the sound’s power and widening its field. LG ensures that no corners or guests get left out from experiencing your music with the best possible sound, just wait and see, or wait and listen!

Buetooth_product_d

Waterproof Speaker, Nonstop Music

Whether it is the splashing water of kids jumping in the pool, water balloons bursting in fun fights, or simply rain falling down, you do not need to worry about your PL Bluetooth speaker getting damaged or stop playing because of all of this water splashing. It will only continue playing your playlist, making your fun times even more joyous and memorable.

Free of Charge-Worry

The new PL Bluetooth Speakers Series is designed to set the time limit of your parties free, as well as your mind of the charging worry so you actually enjoy your time; the LG XBOOM Go PL7 speaker’s battery life lasts to 24 hours, the one of LG XBOOM Go PL5 lasts to 18 hours, and that of LG XBOOM Go PL2 lasts up to 10 hours. Whatever your time span your parties need, LG got you and your guests covered.

Lids and Lights

If you are looking for a small Bluetooth speaker with lights, the LG’s PL Bluetooth speakers are the right choice for you; they are not only the best Bluetooth speakers regarding audio, but they are also of the best visually speaking. They have LED lights of different colors to fit your mood, which also create colorful fun movements that go with the rhythm of your music to make your music experience extra lively, joyous, and fun.

All Round Overview

The LG small Bluetooth speakers are your go to option to make the most out of your fun times thanks to the speakers’ features of long battery life, portability, all around sound, bright and colorful ring-shaped lights to fit your every mood.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 