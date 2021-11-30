We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Winter and the magical holiday season are right around the corner. You do know what’s waiting for you, right? Cozy family gatherings, delicious meals, laughter, and memories. You finished your family feast, and it’s time to grab some hot cocoa and snacks to watch a good family movie or catch on that TV show we’ve all been trying to avoid any spoilers that may ruin it, so you can all watch it together.
A family movie night is never complete without the best home theater system in the market, would it?
You’ve been thinking about buying one for a while now, but you’re still hesitant. There are many options out there, and it is impossible to choose. Don’t worry we are here to help make the smart decision, by introducing our ultimate guide to purchasing the best home theater, that will bring joy for you and your loved ones.
What Is a Home Theater?
In case you haven’t done your research, and are wondering what a home theater is, or you are saying to yourself, I already have a good quality TV, why would I need this? We are here to answer these questions.
A home theater is a system comprising a number of audio and video electronic appliances and is designed to imitate the kind of experience you get at movie theaters. To create one, you will need a TV or a projector and a home theater system.
But why do you need one? Well, if you are a movie enthusiast, you probably suffered from noisy people at theaters, low sound or picture quality, and other annoying things that would ruin the vibes and prevent you from indulging in your movie experience.
With a home theater, you would enjoy an immersive experience that you can customize to suit your needs and meet your movie experience preferences.
What to Do Before Buying a Home Theater
Before we go through the steps of choosing the best home theater system, there are some important points to consider.
Where will you place your new home theater system? For the ultimate viewing experience, try to pick a room where you can control the lighting. Build your home theater in a space where you can eliminate natural light easily and dim the room lights to match your preferences. This way, you can have a more theater-like experience.
Bear in mind the space available as well, so you can pick your equipment wisely. For instance, if you decided on a spacious room, you would enjoy more flexibility to purchase a bigger screen without worrying about harming your eyesight sitting close to the TV. With a bigger space, you can control how far you would sit.
With these issues in mind, we can move to the fun part.
Shopping for The Best Home Theater
As we mentioned before, a home theater system consists of several components. You will need a TV or a projector, and a home theater system.
A TV or Projector, It’s Your Call
With home theaters, it all comes down to the quality of the display. You will have two options here, purchasing a TV or a projector. Your final decision will depend on the way you answer the question: “How big would you like to go?”
If your answer is “as big as it could be”, then you might want to consider a home theater with a projector. Choosing a home theater projector, the only limit you have is how large of an open wall does your home has. The bigger the wall, the bigger the display space you get. With LG’s CineBeam projectors, you will utilize up to 100-inch projection size and indulge in an incomparable visual experience thanks to the 4K technology.
Maybe you want to go wild with an even bigger display option? LG’s smart dual laser CineBeam projector will provide you with up to 300-inch projection screen size, combined with 4K UHD resolution. And you wouldn’t have to worry about watching movies in daylight; the smart laser projector enables you to change the iris mode from darkroom mode to bright room mode, to watch movies whenever you wish.
But if you don’t have that much empty wall space, a TV would be more convenient. You can go for a smart OLED TV with a 4K or 8K resolution.
Purchasing OLED TVs, you will leverage self-luminous display technology, which improves the quality of colors, providing you with an enhanced viewing experience and more vivid colors.
As for the screen size, do your calculations to ensure your TV will fit perfectly in the room you’ve chosen.
What do you have in mind? 55”, 65”, or 77”? LG has the perfect OLED TV to meet all your requirements and help you with getting the best home theater out there.
Time to Pick the Best Home Theater Speakers
Quality sound equals quality entertainment. The sound is the core of an immersive movie experience. After all, you are building the best home theater system to avoid sitting behind the real-life Chatty Cathy in the movie theater, where you will miss all the good dialogs and end up regretting coming to the movies in the first place.
So, what are the best home theater speakers for you? We have multiple options, including:
Soundbars
Soundbars are designed to imitate the surround sound experience you get at an actual movie theater. They comprise multiple speakers in one unit, which provides convenience if you have any space limitations. A soundbar will fit easily in front of your TV, saving you a lot of space.
In case you think a soundbar is the best home theater speaker option for you, then LG is the place for you. We offer you a diverse range of soundbars for all your different requirements.
Home Theater System
With a sound system, you will enjoy the ideal surround sound experience, and live every moment of your movies and shows. It is an all-in-one type of thing; you get multiple speakers, subwoofers, and a Blu-ray disc or a DVD player.
So buckle up and get ready for the most captivating movie experience with the best home theater systems from LG, incorporating the most innovative sound technologies to feel as if you’re sharing every moment with your favorite movie stars.
We provide you with the best home theaters with wireless speakers to avoid messy wires and keep everything organized.