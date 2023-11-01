Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Life's good this Black November with serious savings on LG Home Appliances

HOME_APPLIANCES 11/01/2023
Get ready for LG’s Life’s Good Celebration Sale Black November, featuring top-tier contemporary home appliances at irresistible prices! Experience the ultimate combination of quality, smart technology, and jaw-dropping savings. Brace yourself, because once you see the matching premium colourways and irresistible deals, you will want them all. Don’t miss out on this chance to transform your home with LG’s incredible offers.
 
Side-by-Side Platinum Silver Refrigerator – GC-L257SLXL


 
Available at all major retailers across SA, while stocks last from 1 November to 30 November 2023. Ts & Cs apply.
Click here to find out where to buy
 
The LG Side by Side Platinum Silver Refrigerator is the epitome of modern living. Aside from the sleek and sophisticated design, this fridge encompasses qualities that are engineered to make your life easier. Its spacious interior, combined with LINEARCooling™ technology, ensures that your fridge will be stocked with fresh food for longer. Whether you need crushed ice for Mojito’s or cubed ice for soft drinks, this fridge is guaranteed to keep you cool on hot, sunny days. Thanks to LG's Smart ThinQ technology and app, you can monitor and control your fridge from afar, using nothing but a smartphone. As beauty meets brains, this fridge will not just step up your home interior game, but also improve your quality of life.
 
 8.5KG Wash / 5kg Dry VCM | AI DD™ | Steam™ – F2V5GGP2T



Available at all major retailers across SA, while stocks last from 1 November to 30 November 2023. Ts & Cs apply.
Click here to find out where to buy

This LG washing machine is just like Mika’s song Relax, but for your laundry game. This washing machine is all about making your life easier and stress free. Its spacious drum capacity and fabric-detecting technology make it a dream come true for laundry. Forget about multiple trips to the laundry room - this machine can handle it all. Even if you forget to take the laundry out, you can conveniently use your smartphone to start a new rinse and spin cycle. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let the LG 8.5 kg washing machine take care of the rest. Laundry day has never been this chill.
 
 
QuadWash Steam Dishwasher – DFB425FP




Available at all major retailers across SA, while stocks last from 1 November to 30 November 2023. Ts & Cs apply.
Click here to find where to buy
 
LG's QuadWash Steam Dishwasher is not only elegant, but also highly effective. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and hello to sparkling clean dishes. With its superior steam function, four powerful washing arms, and high-pressure jets, no nook or cranny stands a chance. This powerhouse is exceptionally energy efficient and fully customisable, which means you can stay in control and feel good while doing it. Adjust the rack height to fit any item, choose the perfect settings for delicate or durable dishes, and even operate it from afar with Wi-Fi connectivity and the LG ThinQ mobile app.
 
39L NeoChef™ Convection Microwave – MJ3965ACS



Available at all major retailers across SA, while stocks last from 1 November to 30 November 2023. Ts & Cs apply.
Click here to find where to buy

Picture this: a mouthwatering meal that’s crispy, juicy and bursting with flavour. And the best part? It’s ready in no time. Say goodbye to soggy leftovers and hello to the game-changing NeoChef™ Convection Microwave. With innovative infrared technology, a smart inverter, and lightning-fast cook functionality, it is the ultimate kitchen companion. Enjoy even heat distribution, maintained crispiness, locked-in moisture, unbeatable taste and energy efficiency —all in a flash. This LG Microwave offers a simple, yet versatile solution to all your cooking needs whether you want to re-heat, bake, steam, slow-cook, roast or air-fry.

LG Electronics’ Black November deals are valid from 1 November to 30 November 2023 online and at all major retailers across SA.
 
 
 
 
 
 
