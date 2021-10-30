In a space like an office or conference center, where people are moving in and out of different rooms and spaces throughout the day, energy can be wasted on heating or cooling unoccupied spaces. Smart sensors that detect human proximity are able to start and stop HVAC system operation depending on whether a room is occupied or not. When a sensor notifies the system when people leave a room, the system can shut off airflow and stop climate control for that space. Human detection sensors like those implemented in the LG DUAL Vane Cassette can save as much as 54% in energy consumption by reducing the waste of energy. The system can then automatically turn back on when the room is occupied again.



Smart sensors are changing how we interact with our devices and appliances. They’re also creating more comfortable and more efficient environments in our homes and offices. The world of HVAC is taking another leap forward with the use of smart sensors.