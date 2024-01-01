About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S is a compact yet powerful VRF solution for residences and small offices that provides high performance with low operation costs. Discover the smaller, more powerful, and eco-conscious MULTI V S.

LG BECON cloud, top with Wi-Fi icon, extends from the center to the VRF system, monitoring service, and two smart devices with red dotted lines.

MULTI V S

More compact, powerful, environmentally friendly VRF for residences and small offices.

 

Features Solution application Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy
Video of multiple indoor units connected to one Multi V S in premium residences.

One solution for any space

Connect multiple spaces to one compact outdoor unit. Multiple indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit, enabling seamless cooling for a variety of home layouts.

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

*The wall-mounted unit is not covered by the air purification kit.

Compact Size & Light Weight

MULTI V S 1 fan includes the technology and efficiency of the 2 fan model. With its compact size and light weight, it provides a better exterior view and makes installation much easier.

Image of Multi V S compactly installed on the terrace.

*Small capacity range securing 4, 5 and 6 HP.

Eco-Conscious refrigerant

MULTI V S is equipped with low GWP* R32 refrigerant, reducing the refrigerant charge** and associated cost.

Strong resistance ocean blackfin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions.

* R32 with 68% lower GWP(Global Warming Potential)
** 23% lower refrigerant charge

Image of R1 Compressor, the equipment of Multi V S.

LG’s exclusive R1 compressor

MULTI V S is equipped with the R1 Compressor. Its hybrid scroll structure expands the operating range, while the shaft-through bottom-compression structure minimizes energy waste. Furthermore, noise and vibration are reduced.

Image of a mother and daughter together in a comfortable home.

Dual sensing control

Dual sensing control senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation. On summer days with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. And on dry summer days when humidity is low, milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry.

Image of controlling 4 Way cassette through ThinQ application.

Remotely control from anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, users can control the cooling system at any time, from anywhere. Remote access to cooling system provides users with maximized comfort.

* Required Accessory: PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem)

Simple monitoring via LG MV

LG MV(Monitoring View) allows engineers to easily inspect and monitor the air conditioning unit.

Interlocks with home network system

The expandable control system can be interlocked with third-party devices such as sensors and facilities of the building, as well as air conditioners. It makes building management smart by setting up logic optimized for the site.

An image expressing the spaces where Multi V S can be installed as icons.

MULTI V S is an applicable solution for

MULTI V S line up

MULTI V S Line Up

Inquiry To Buy

Inquiry to Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

picture
